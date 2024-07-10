In line with its commitment to providing high-quality education that meets the requirements of the modern era, Abu Dhabi School of Management announces the opening of registration for the academic year 2024-2025. The college, owned by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, is considered one of the leading institutions in the region, offering unique academic programs that focus on digital technology management, innovation and entrepreneurship, making it a distinctive destination for ambitious students looking forward to a bright future in line with digital change in the twenty-first century..

Bachelor of Science in Management with a concentration in Digital Technology

The Bachelor of Science in Management program is distinguished by its focus on the uses of digital technology in the world of management, to keep pace with the latest developments in the modern work environment. All academic programs at the Abu Dhabi School of Management are accredited by the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates through the Commission for Academic Accreditation. (CAA)In addition to several other international recognitions from the most prestigious local and international accreditation bodies, such as the Quality Assurance Agency. (QAA) From the UK and the Business Alumni Association (BGA). This accreditation enhances confidence in the quality of education provided by the college and confirms its commitment to the highest academic standards..

Registration mechanism

Director of Student Affairs, Alia Tamer, explained that the registration mechanism is that the student can visit the college’s website. (adsm.ac.ae) Fill out the online application form, or contact the registration unit on 026917810. Students can also visit the new college campus in the heart of the capital, Abu Dhabi, to meet college representatives and complete admission procedures. Applicants for undergraduate programs are required to have a high school certificate with a minimum grade of 70% for the advanced track, elite track, and 75% for the general track, or their equivalents in other foreign curricula..

She pointed out that applicants for master’s programs must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0, in addition to an English language certificate at the level required for the program the student wishes to join.” Ms. Alia Tamer explained that these conditions are specific to direct admission, adding that the college also provides conditional admission for students who do not meet these conditions..

Masters

The college also offers four specialized master’s programs targeting students seeking to develop their skills and achieve excellence in their fields. These include the Master of Business Administration (MBA)MSc in Quality and Business Excellence (MSQBE)Master of Science in Leadership and Organizational Development (MSLOD)In addition to a Master of Science in Business Analytics with specializations in Artificial Intelligence Management and Big Data Management. (MSBA).

Scholarships

The college stressed its keenness to support university students at the beginning of their academic journey, and encourage them to excel in their academic achievement, by offering a group of scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students that guarantee them distinguished academic opportunities. These scholarships include the Academic Excellence Scholarship, where students who achieve a rate of no less than 95% in the General Secondary Certificate and a score of 1400 in the exam are entitled to EmSAT English language Get a discount of up to 50%, and students who achieve a rate of not less than 90% in the General Secondary Certificate and a score of 1250 in the exam EmSAT For English language, get a discount of up to 30%. In addition, students who finish high school with a grade of no less than 85% and obtain a score of 1250 in the exam EmSAT For English language students can get a discount of up to 20%. These scholarships are offered subject to certain conditions, which are that the student maintains outstanding academic performance throughout his academic career at the college. These scholarships express the college’s commitment to providing comprehensive and supportive educational opportunities for students, which enhances their educational opportunities and contributes to achieving their academic goals successfully..