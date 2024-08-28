Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

NMDC Group, a leading engineering, procurement, construction and marine dredging company, announced that it has received approval from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of part of its subsidiary NMD Cyanergy.

NMDC Group explained that it will offer 1,150,000,000 shares (one billion and one hundred and fifty million shares), and the offering price has been set at 2.8 dirhams per share, and the subscription period will begin on Friday, August 30, 2024, and continue until September 4, 2024.

NMDC Group, backed by Alpha Dhabi Holding, one of the fastest growing investment holding companies in the Middle East and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has a proven track record of executing major projects and providing innovative and flexible solutions in terms of cost, speed of completion and high efficiency, which constitutes a promising opportunity for qualified investors when subscribing to the offering shares.

NMDC Group is a key driver of Abu Dhabi’s development, contributing to the UAE’s efforts to continue shaping its modern landscape and stimulating the local economy.

The group’s pioneering vision and expertise also contribute to enhancing infrastructure across the region, in parallel with its tireless work to harness sustainable practices and solutions to preserve the environment.

The Group actively contributes to the continued growth of the region’s economy by leading innovative projects, developing infrastructure, and adopting operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable practices, reflecting its position as a reliable and strategic partner in the engineering, procurement, and construction sector.

NMD Cyenergy provides comprehensive and integrated solutions to the energy sector in the fields of engineering, procurement and construction, and owns modern manufacturing yards in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi covering an area of ​​1.3 million square meters.

NMDC Energy’s business under implementation amounted to approximately AED 54 billion as of June 30, 2024, across various sectors and geographies. The company has implemented more than 1,200 strategic projects, including the construction of more than 1,360 facilities, the extension and laying of approximately 8,000 kilometers of pipelines on land and sea, and 2,000 kilometers of submarine cables.

With over 50 years of experience serving its customers, NMDC Energy has a portfolio of businesses across the globe, with its core businesses being in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, India and Taiwan.

NMD Cyenergy is also expanding its capabilities with a new 400,000 square meter manufacturing yard at Ras Al Khair Port in Saudi Arabia.