Stop it nowLast week the police showed up on the doorstep of 95 Dutch people with the following message: stop viewing, possessing, downloading or distributing child pornography. These people are referred to Stop it now, a helpline that helps people get rid of this. The organization sees the number of people asking for help increasing. “The people who call are crying out for help: they want it to stop,” says team manager Ellen Janssen.
Josselin Curtain
