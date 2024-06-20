Walmart, known for offering a wide range of household appliances from well-known brands, has an unmissable offer on the Hisense 7-foot Red RR63D6WRX1 Refrigerator, with its elegant design, Advanced functionality and an incredibly low price, this refrigerator is the perfect addition to any home.

This elegant and efficient appliance, which initially cost $7,190.00, is now available for only $5,290.00, with the option to pay it in up to 20 months without interest of $264.50 It is also from Hisense which has established itself as one of the most reliable brands on the market, guaranteeing long-lasting and high-performance products.

Walmart is one of the largest and most popular retail chains in the world, famous for its extensive catalog of products ranging from food and clothing to electronics and appliances.. With a constant commitment to quality and service, it wins over its customers by offering discounts on Hisense items.

Visit the Walmart website or go to your nearest store to purchase this fantastic refrigerator with a discount of $1,900.00 and payment facilities. Below we present the characteristics of this refrigerator that stands out for its red color, modern design and multiple qualities.

Features of the Hisense 7 feet Red RR63D6WRX1 Refrigerator

◉ Large Interior Space: Allows you to store food and large containers, ideal for families or those who enjoy cooking at home.

◉ Prolonged Freshness: Keeps vegetables fresh for longer, helping to preserve your food in the best conditions.

◉ Energy Savings: Its efficient design ensures lower energy consumption, which translates into savings on your electricity bill.

◉ Semi-Automatic Defrost System: With just the push of a button, the refrigerator automatically defrosts, making maintenance easier.

◉ R600a Refrigerant Gas: This gas allows excellent compressor performance and is environmentally friendly.

◉ Water Dispenser: Its easy-access container integrated into the door provides cold water whenever you want.

Technical specifications:

◉ Power: 350W

◉ Voltage: 115V

◉ Contents: 1 Refrigerator, use and care manual

◉ Weight: 32kg

◉ Refrigerator Shelves: 3

◉ Number of Drawers: 1

◉ Refrigerator Racks: 0

◉ Number of Doors: 1

◉ Water Dispenser: Yes

◉ Cooling System: R600a refrigerant gas

◉ Manufacturing Material: Metallic

◉ Warranty: 1 year directly with the supplier (applies only to products sold by Walmart/Bodega Aurrera)