For those who are looking for laptop options for the upcoming return to school, work or personal tasks in Amazon Mexico is the MateBook D15 15.6″ laptop with Ryzen 716GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 home and with Fast Charging is in AUCTION at its MINIMUM PRICE when it falls to 49% OFF in the final days of Prime Day. This exclusive promotion for Amazon Prime members leaves the laptop at a reduced price of $10,164 pesos after subtracting the offer percentage from the list cost of $19,999 pesos.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 19, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

The Huawei MateBook 15.6″ 512GB laptop The laptop can be purchased for a discount of $9,835 Mexican pesos through cash payment and credit in up to 12 interest-free installments. There are other payment methods with which you can purchase the laptop, such as financing, the terms and conditions of which will be detailed later. Below are the main features of the product that has seen a historic drop in price on Amazon and is for a limited time.

What features does the Huawei MateBook D15 512GB laptop have?

– MateBook D15 model.

– Silver color.

– 512 GB SSD memory.

– 16 GB of RAM.

– Size 15.6 inches.

– Windows 11 Home operating system.

– 65W processing speed (Fast Charging).

– AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU for better and faster processing.

– 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution.

– Contoured design, 16.9mm thick, and weighing just 1.6kg.

More information about the Huawei MateBook D15 laptop enter here.

What payment methods apply to the Huawei MateBook D15 512GB laptop?

As part of Prime Day you can find at a CLEARANCE price the Huawei MateBook D15 512GB laptop which is at a 49% DISCOUNT and a special cost of $10,164 Mexican pesos, which can be covered through Cash and credit payment in up to 12 interest-free monthly installments with bank cards giving CLICK HERE.

Financing is available for this laptop and gives you a term of up to 24 monthly payments, but with interest, to acquire it. Please note that to purchase this laptop with the 49% discount you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber.

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its many benefits.

In Debate.com.mxWe share deals and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is the sole decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.