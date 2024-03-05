In Amazon Mexicowireless headphones Huawei FreeBuds 5i blue in color, Hi-Res certified, 28 hours of battery life and 42dB multi-mode noise cancellationare on sale with a 38% discount, going from the normal price of $2,299 Mexican pesos to $1,429 Mexican pesos, in addition to the possibility of purchasing them for 3 to 24 months with participating cards. Next, we tell you the characteristics of these headphones and what the payments would be like if you bought them on credit.

It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 5, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico..

Features of the Huawei FreeBuds 5i headphones

⦿ 42 dB Multimodal Active Noise Cancellation

⦿ 28 Hours of battery life: They can play 4 hours10 of audio with just 15 minutes of charging

⦿ IP54 water resistance

⦿ ‎Silicone pads (three sizes) (Available in large, medium and small sizes.

⦿ Charging case, Quick start guide (includes safety information), Warranty card, Earphones, USB-C charging cable

⦿ For more information, give CLICK HERE

How to pay monthly on Amazon Mexico?

In the case of this product, the option that has a credit of 3 to 24 with a financing cost, this allows you to purchase eligible products through a monthly payment plan with interest with a card that participates in the program, which you can check at the make your purchase. The Huawei FreeBuds 5i is only $1,429.00 Mexican pesos. And with payment in months, we present the total depending on the period you select:

3 months: $1,541.89

6 months: $1,604.77

9 months: $1,669.07

12 months: $1,740.52

18 months: $1,864.85

24 months: $2,012.03

To acquire it click on this link

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime for FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.