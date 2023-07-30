Jorge Sánchez’s first year within the ranks of Ajax has been horrible. The Mexican player did not have the performance expected by the board, in addition to the fact that he has been pointed out by the fans as one of the main people responsible for the club’s lousy year both locally and in UEFA competitions. Now, with the open market, everything indicates that the former América will have to step aside from the squad.
The reality is that the man from the Mexican National Team has made public his desire to continue in the squad, stating that he is ready to improve, but internally they consider that with Jorge’s age and career, his performance will never go up. . That is why they have the Mexican on their wish list and a club in Brazil interested in his signing has put a formal offer on the table from the Netherlands team which is already under analysis.
Botafogo from Brazil has put up the 4 million euros requested by the Dutch team for the sale of Sánchez. Right now Ajax is analyzing the offer and they will make a decision in the following days. At the moment the Brazilian club has not contacted the player, a job that they will do soon to make the formal offer for him to the right back. Sánchez insists on continuing, but the club has made it clear to him that if he refuses to leave, he will be an eternal substitute.
