Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also received Prince Bandar bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, and Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense, who offered their condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the Saudi Press Agency “SPA” on Monday night.

They also offered condolences to Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor National Security, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President of the State, and Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Council Executive Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and a number of sheikhs.

He congratulated the princes, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the precious confidence placed in him by the members of the Supreme Council of the Union for the leadership of the UAE, wishing him success.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the sincere feelings shown by the princes towards the UAE and its people in their affliction, expressing his thanks for the congratulations on his assumption of the leadership of the state and the sincere good wishes that they expressed.