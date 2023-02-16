Carlos Slim puts one up for sale haunted house” in the city of NYproperty known as Benjamin N.Duke House, in which he supposedly lived for a while but decided to leave it due to paranormal events.

announced the mexican millionaire that puts this property up for sale, which is an excellent option for fans of the paranormal, a house for sale at 80 million dollars, if it is bought it will break the record of one of the most expensive houses sold in New York.

The Mansion With a Vitorian style and Nuvox art, it rises to that price due to its size and finishes such as 20,000 square feet with gold-plated accessories, eight bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, balconies, and what adds value the most to it, which is found in the Fifth avenue of the city.

Mansion and property that is offered as “haunted house” The Mexican millionaire Carlos Slim hopes to be able to sell it soon, since due to paranormal activities he no longer inhabits the place for some time after its acquisition.