An increasing number of vacancies. And at the same time, care organization Warande had two floors empty. One plus one equals two and now every vacancy is accompanied by the supply of accommodation. That’s how it all worked out for Cindy Meijer (39). In other words: with a new job in the care she is so familiar with and with a place to live ‘with a view like a postcard’.

