In the match corresponding to matchday 2 of Group C between Austria and the Netherlands, the VAR awarded a penalty to a clockwork orange, after a race of Dumfries on the left and that the recent signing of Real Madrid, David Alaba fouled him in the area.
The attacker Memphis Depay took the ball from the eleven steps and launched his shot from the penalty spot and beat the goal of Bachmann, who is thrown in the right way, to his right, but is defeated by the precision and power of the Dutch referent’s shot.
With his penalty, the youth squad PSV Eindhoven he reached 27 goals in 66 appearances for the Netherlands.
In addition, in his last seven games dressed in orange he has recorded six goals and three assists that make him the offensive benchmark of his nation.
It should be noted that the footballer has been linked to FC Barcelona since the previous season, and in recent hours it has been confirmed that the signing is very close to being completed.
Even the technical director of the culé team, Ronald Koeman, is in the stadium watching the Netherlands’ match against Austria, to be aware of his country and his possible future player.
