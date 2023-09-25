Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Complains about losses in Crimea due to Ukraine offensive: Russian President Vladimir Putin. © Mikhail Metzel/Uncredited/dpa/Montage

Submarines and top generals: Russia’s losses in Ukraine’s Crimean offensive are high. Apparently partisans had previously bribed Putin’s officers.

Kiev – Devastating blow against Russia’s army: Ukraine has carried out several successful offensives in Crimea in recent days with rocket attacks. It was obviously no coincidence that the attackers were able to precisely steer their missiles into the targets. Ukraine is said to have had inside information about the exact locations of ships and military facilities of the Russian armed forces – thanks to successful bribery of high-ranking officers of Russia’s president Wladimir Putin. That’s what she reported Kyiv Post on Monday (September 25). The procedure is probably not unusual.

Ukraine’s successful Crimean offensive: partisans are said to have bribed Putin’s officers

According to the media report, the Crimean Tatar partisan movement did a great job in the run-up to the Ukraine offensive. The spokesman for the Ukrainians and Tatars in Crimea (ATESH) explained that they had received important information about the whereabouts and activities of high-ranking Russian commanders from financially weak officers in exchange for financial rewards.

Exactly how much money was spent was not known. But it was enough to “cover the risks for the army members and their families,” said the partisan spokesman. Through bribery, he added, there is now good access to the activities of the Black Sea Fleet command.

ATESH – what is behind the partisan movement? The Crimean Tatars are considered the natives of the Black Sea island. Today they still make up around 13 percent of the population. But for centuries they have repeatedly suffered from Russian expulsion. At the moment they are said to be feeling the consequences of the occupation by Putin’s invaders. The ATESH partisan group was formed underground from their ranks. It is said to have only been active since September of last year. According to estimates, the guerrilla movement has already grown to up to 1,000 fighters.

Losses for Russia’s army: Ukraine attacks Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol in Crimea

The attacks recently caused a stir Ukraine war caused heavy losses to Russia. For several days in a row, Ukraine had carried out special operations on Russia’s army around Crimea. After recapturing the Boiko drilling rigs in a spectacular operation in the Black Sea and disabling the radar systems of Putin’s troops, the defenders then launched targeted missile strikes on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

A landing ship and two submarines were destroyed in the attacks. In total, nine people were killed and many others were injured. Among the victims were Aleksandr Romanchuk, the commander of Russian forces on the Zaporizhia Front, and Lieutenant General Oleg Tsekov, the commander of the 200th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Coastal Forces of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy.

Current front line: Counteroffensive in Crimea should enable breakthroughs elsewhere

The Ukrainian armed forces hope that by eliminating important military capabilities in Crimea, they can also take the pressure off the other sectors of the front. The aim is to force Russia to relocate its forces to Crimea so that the front line in the south and east of Ukraine can be decisively changed through breakthroughs.

A lot of information cannot be verified independently. But the targeted one CrimeaThe offensive had caused astonishment among military observers. There was speculation as to whether the exact Russian positions could have been revealed by the vacation photos taken by Russian vacationers in Crimea. But apparently there was more targeted bribery behind it.

Russia’s army: Putin’s soldiers are susceptible to bribery

It’s not really surprising that Putin’s army could be receptive to special grants. For months there have been reports of poor care and inadequate pay. As a result of the turmoil of the Ukraine war, an opaque thicket of earning opportunities has developed. Putin’s armed forces had long compensated for the high losses by relying on the services of mercenaries like the Wagner Group. But the more soldiers were needed, the more volunteers were lured with additional income. In the end, the mercenaries earned many times as much as regular soldiers – which is said to have led to high levels of resentment among Putin’s diverse troops.

Russian deserters: Helicopter pilot calls for desertion – he also received money

The uses this fact Ukraine now increasingly out. Even before the ATESH bribery in Crimea, Ukraine was enticing Russian soldiers with lure offers. With the help of an intelligence operation, a helicopter pilot was recently persuaded to desert. According to the information, he also received a lavish financial allowance. In an interview he called on his old comrades to desert. This was accompanied by a promise from the Ukrainian government that it would not be to the detriment of the Russian soldiers. The hotline, which Putin’s army members can call if they want to escape from military service, is said to have been very popular since then. (jkf)