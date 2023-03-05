Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

A HIMARS multiple rocket launcher during a US military exercise in Alaska. (Symbol photo) © IMAGO/US Air Force

Crimea in sight: According to the ex-mayor, the Ukrainian armed forces are preparing for a siege of the city of Melitopol in the south of the country.

Munich/Melitopol – Is this the time in the Ukraine war when the defenders in the south of the country finally go on the offensive?

Ukraine War: Ukrainian army reportedly preparing siege of Melitopol

Melitopol is considered the gateway to the Crimean Peninsula. According to the mayor, who was deposed by the invading Russian forces, Ukrainian forces are now preparing to lay siege to the city north of the Sea of ​​Azov.

This is what Ivan Fedorov said, according to the US news magazine Newsweek Journalists at a briefing at the Media Center of Ukraine. According to him, locals passed on information about Russian activities to the Ukrainian army. The front is currently bisecting the Zaporizhia region. According to his information, a battle for Melitopol is imminent.

“They are preparing the city for siege and defense,” said Fedorov, referring to the Russian troops in and around Melitopol, which was captured by the occupying forces just a few days after their invasion.

Melitopol: Is the Ukrainian army about to recapture the city on the Azov Sea?

“They tried to set up four emergency shelters,” the mayor said of the Russian army’s alleged precautions, including in the city’s agricultural university, in the building of the state security service and in the cultural center of the railway. “There is information from locals that they have built underground premises, dug sea freight containers into the ground and built their shelters,” Fedorov told the media panel. “They are trying to increase the workforce and build more fortifications in the city.”

Recently there had been several signs of an offensive by Ukraine in the south of the country. According to the new Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko Newsweek As explained at the beginning of February, Ukraine formed so-called assault brigades at the time, which consist of police and border guard units with the aim of “liberating our areas. These are people who went through the crucible of 2014-2015, some of whom fought as early as 2022,” Klymenko said at the time, adding, “Some of them are wounded. The units will be made up entirely of volunteers driven by patriotism, and there are many such people in our country.”

Mayor of Melitopol deposed by the Russian occupiers: the Ukrainian Ivan Fedorov. © IMAGO / Funke Photo Services

Said units would aim to “liberate our territories and reach internationally recognized borders,” Klymenko said. Crimea, annexed in violation of international law in 2014, may also have been meant by internationally recognized. Another indication: Reuters reported on an allegedly spectacular US arms delivery to Kiev. Specifically, according to the news magazine, the United States recently wanted to provide the Ukrainian armed forces with the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB).

War in Ukraine: Ukrainian forces apparently plan to liberate the south and Crimea

This would allow the Ukrainian military to hit targets at twice the range than with the conventional High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) missiles. These rockets fly up to 80 kilometers. According to news channel Al Jazeera English, on the other hand, the GLSDB missiles would be able to hit so-called “hard-to-reach targets” such as bunkers and command posts at a distance of 94 miles (151 kilometers). According to the conclusion, this would allow the Ukrainian army to attack even potential targets in the occupied Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. With the HIMARS missiles, which apparently even the Russian Zoopark-1 radar system could not stop, the Ukrainian armed forces drove the attackers out of the city of Cherson, which is not far from Melitopol on the Black Sea.

Melitopol About 60 km north of the Sea of ​​Azov is Melitopol in southern Ukraine. With more than 150,000 inhabitants, the city was an important industrial center in Zaporizhia Oblast before the outbreak of war. Melitopol was the first major city that the Russian army occupied after its attack on its western neighbor, according to its own statements on February 26. After the occupation, there were repeated explosions in the city, presumably they were acts of sabotage.

Former US General Ben Hodges, meanwhile, believes Ukraine can bring about a military victory to overthrow Vladimir Putin this summer. He said so in an interview with Peter Salmaev, director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative, and Ukrainian military blogger Taras Berezovets.

“If they conquer Crimea, and I think they can do that this summer, then everything will fall,” said the former commander-in-chief of the US land forces for Europe. Hodges: “Crimea is the key.” Fedorov, in turn, described “his” Melitopol as the key to Crimea. (pm)