ISW: Russian Armed Forces advance in the Avdeevka area and control half of the industrial zone

The Russian Armed Forces continued their offensive in the Avdeevka area and took control of at least half of the industrial zone. This is stated in report American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to ISW, Russian troops are advancing north of the Avdeevka Coke Plant (AKHZ) and northwest of the settlement, as well as into the southeastern industrial zone along Yasinovataya Road. The Russian Armed Forces control at least half of the industrial zone, ISW analysts write.

Military personnel of the National Guard of Ukraine in Avdiivka, November 8, 2023 Photo: Serhii Nuzhnenko / Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty / Reuters

Telegram-Wargonzo channel confirms that Russian troops successfully carried out offensive operations from the Yasinovatskaya fork towards Avdeevka. In addition, according to information war correspondent Yuri Kotenok, “Avdeevka’s ‘ticks’ are gradually acquiring ‘meat’.” He clarified that the Russian Armed Forces are moving around the village of Severnoye along the flanks of the gray zone, and there is a result in this area. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are forced to retreat, the military correspondent noted.

Avdeevka authorities described the advance of Russian forces as “very hot”

Head of the city military administration (GVA) of Avdeevka Vitaly Barabash admittedthat Russian forces are conducting active attacks. According to him, the Russian Armed Forces are pressing and advancing in the area of ​​the industrial zone. He noted that the positions are “hot.”

It’s very hot in our direction Vitaly BarabashHead of GVA Avdeevka

Also, a Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter, in an interview with the Spanish publication El Pais, stated that Russian troops could circle Avdiivka from the north, having taken possession of the railway. As he claimed, the Russian Armed Forces gained access to a three-kilometer section of the railway line. The most active clashes took place in the immediate vicinity of the AKHZ.

At the beginning of November Barabash reportedthat the last employees were evacuated from the coke plant. As of November 7, 1,574 local residents remained in Avdeevka, clarified head of GVA. He noted that in recent days a lot of people have signed up for evacuation. Barabash announced the intensification of the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces on Avdeevka in October. According to him, the number of attacks increased.

NATO called the situation in Ukraine difficult

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assessed the situation in Ukraine and called it more complex than the alliance expected. In addition, he added that the Russian military began to conduct offensive operations, for example, around Avdievka.

The fact that the situation is more complicated than expected is not an argument against assistance, it is an argument in favor of even more assistance to Ukraine Jens StoltenbergNATO Secretary General

The NATO Secretary General emphasized that a Russian victory in Ukraine would be a bad outcome for the bloc. Stoltenberg also noted the US intention to continue to support Kyiv. He said he visits NATO member states and receives “the same message of support.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at the NATO Cyber ​​Defense Conference at the German Foreign Office, 9 November 2023 Photo: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Earlier, the secretary general of the alliance already stated that the situation in the conflict zone in Ukraine is complex and requires increased assistance from the bloc to Kyiv. Stoltenberg called for preventing Russia from winning. Ukraine must maintain its independence, he emphasized.

The offensive of the Russian Armed Forces was preceded by a breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defense near Avdeevka

Military Review reported that Russian troops broke through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdeevka and entered the city from the north. The military were able to get through the defenses of Ukrainian forces in the area of ​​the Avdeevsky sand quarry and advanced to the Ivushka gardening partnership.

On November 13, military expert Vasily Dandykin stated that the Russian Armed Forces were seizing the initiative in military operations in the area of ​​a populated area. Attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to carry out a counter-offensive led to the loss of weapons reserves, he clarified. Dandykin emphasized the importance of consolidation on defensive lines.

Later, the hero of Russia, Major General of Aviation Sergei Lipovoy, informed that Russian troops were already confidently bypassing Avdievka on both sides, driving the Ukrainian Armed Forces into a cauldron. In all other directions, he noted, there are stubborn battles in which the Ukrainian army has to retreat.