Israel has approved temporary humanitarian truces in the Strip to facilitate polio vaccination for the local population, media reports said, but the Prime Minister’s Office denied authorizing a truce, although it confirmed that it had approved the designation of some areas in the Strip. Meanwhile, more details have emerged about the captivity of the hostage rescued two days ago by special forces in a tunnel in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. It has emerged that Qaid Farhan al Qadi, was held captive for about 40 days in a hospital in Khan Younis, in the south of Gaza, together with Aryeh Zalmanovich, 86, who was kidnapped in the Nir Oz kibbutz and died next to him after not receiving food or medicine. Returning to the fighting, the vast offensive launched by Israel in the West Bank continues.