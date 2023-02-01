The health and security problems in the Yanomami Land, the largest indigenous reserve in Brazil, are not new, but in recent years they have worsened to such an extent that the new Brazilian government declared a health emergency on the 20th in this Amazonian territory of the size From Portugal. And he has announced that next week he will deploy a military operation to expel the poaching miners.

Home to 27,000 indigenous people, it is invaded by some 20,000 gold prospectors who operate illegally. The images of starving children with guts swollen with worms have caused shock and have given new force to the recurrent denunciations of the Yanomami chiefs. “It looks like a concentration camp,” said the ministry’s indigenous health secretary, Weibe Tapeba, after visiting the area last week. The Executive sent an emergency mission with health personnel, evacuated the most seriously ill to hospitals —including children—, distributed basic baskets and the federal police opened an investigation for genocide.

In the crosshairs of the police and the Government is the previous president, Jair Bolsonaro. The current one, the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was categorical after traveling last weekend to Boa Vista (State of Roraima), where more patients are hospitalized: “More than a humanitarian crisis, what I saw in Roraima was a genocide . A premeditated crime against the Yanomami, committed by a government insensitive to the suffering of the Brazilian people”.

The images released are gruesome, but so is the data. In the only pediatric hospital in Boa Vista there are 59 indigenous children admitted, including eight Yanomami in critical condition, reports Reuters. During Bolsonaro’s tenure, 570 children under five of that ethnic group died from preventable causes, according to official figures obtained by Sumaúmaa digital medium specialized in the Amazon.

The field hospital set up by the Brazilian Air Force in Boa Vista, this Friday. MICHAEL DANTAS (AFP)

Lula’s government has opened a call for volunteer Brazilian doctors who are willing to go and care for the Yanomami on their lands, in the Amazon, which stretch on both sides of the border with Venezuela.

Tapeba, the government’s indigenous health secretary, himself a doctor and a native, explained after his visit to the remote region that the health system is non-existent due to the presence of armed criminal gangs. “This can only be resolved by expelling the illegal miners, and that can only be done by the Armed Forces,” he declared. It is in line with the insistent demands of the Yanomami leaders. It was already done in the 1990s, as recalled by Joenia Wapichana, the head of government care for the indigenous population, some 800,000 of the 210 million Brazilians.

Neutralize miners’ planes

President Lula met this Monday with the Wapichana, the Defense Minister, José Múcio, and the heads of the Armed Forces to discuss the deployment of soldiers next week in Yanimami Land. The priority is to neutralize the movement of small planes belonging to poaching miners, vital for bringing supplies to the hard-to-reach areas where they operate. “Any suspicious flight will be forced to divert and land on a runway to be identified,” according to the Defense Minister.

A few years after the garimpeiros (poaching miners) were expelled by the soldiers, they began to return attracted by the rise in gold in international markets. And the arrival of Bolsonaro to power unleashed a new gold rush.

The Brazilian Air Force drops food packages from a plane to a military base to be distributed to the Yanomami, on January 26. Edmar Barros (AP)

Before being president and while he held office, the far-right defended the legalization of illegal mining and the assimilation of indigenous people. Protecting the traditional way of life of the natives as a way to preserve the Amazon always seemed wasteful to Bolsonaro. His recipe to end the misery of the region is to exploit the mineral wealth it harbors. That speech emboldened garimpeiros, which originally searched for gold in an artisanal way. Now it is done on an industrial scale with financing from big businessmen and even with accomplices in drug trafficking.

Both indigenous leaders and doctors who have worked in the Yanomami Land They denounce that during Bolsonaro’s term, existing problems were greatly aggravated. The outpatient clinics that cared for the indigenous people on their land were closed, on occasion because poachers took over the airstrip created in the middle of the jungle for health workers. In other cases, because the authorities discovered that the medical personnel were trafficking the medicines in exchange for gold nuggets. As a result of the dismantling of the basic care network, diseases previously under control have run rampant and become fatal or require expensive helicopter evacuations. Without medical check-ups or systematic treatment, malaria, malnutrition, worms, diarrhea and pneumonia have skyrocketed.

A health worker feeds a baby at the Santo Antonio pediatric hospital in Boa Vista. Edmar Barros (AP)

The Yanomami chiefs have spent years denouncing the invasions of miners, which bring an enormous string of problems, in addition to being illegal. Only local aborigines can exploit the natural wealth of indigenous reserves. Whites attracted by the gold rush pollute the rivers with the mercury they use to separate the precious metal from the waste. Fishing decreases. But, in addition, its mere presence scares away animals, making hunting difficult.

In parallel, the indigenous people are attracted to illegal mining, the most lucrative activity on those lands. So that its millennial social organization is fracturing by leaps and bounds. And what for millennia was a virtuous circle of coexistence with nature becomes a perverse circle. If fishing or hunting, or both, is lacking, if planting difficulties arise or a crop fails, suddenly the community is faced with an acute problem of hunger. The basic baskets, with cans of sardines and rice, that the military drop these days from the air are an emergency remedy, unfeasible in the long term.

