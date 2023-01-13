A Chinese airline performed a passenger flight for the first time in almost four years on Friday with a Boeing 737 Max, the offending aircraft that had to stay on the ground for a long time after two serious crashes.

That is an important moment for the American aircraft manufacturer. Boeing can now hope for a return to China, the most important market for aircraft after North America. Boeing faces a lot of competition from Airbus there and elsewhere.

The European aircraft manufacturer delivered many more aircraft than Boeing in 2022 (661 opposite 480) and has been the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world for four years now.

Boeing’s backlog is mainly due to the forced blockade of the aircraft that should remain its bestseller in the coming years, the 737 Max (and due to production problems with the larger 787 Dreamliner). The 737 Max was grounded worldwide after fatal accidents in 2018 and 2019. Accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia, caused by a failure in electronic pilot support, killed a total of 346 people.

At the end of 2020, the US aviation authority gave permission to fly the 737 Max again, after Boeing had made various improvements to the aircraft and improved pilot training. Supervisors in Europe and elsewhere followed soon after. Now the 737 Max flies almost everywhere, except in Russia.

From Guangzhou to Zhengzhou

The Chinese aviation authorities stated in November of 2021 that Boeing had made the necessary adjustments satisfactorily. Passenger flights could resume in late 2021 or early 2022.

That lasted until Friday, he said FlightRadar24 website charting aircraft movements. At 12:45 a.m. local time, a China Southern Airlines Boeing 737 Max took off from the plane from Guangzhou (Southern China). After about two and a half hours, the plane landed in Zhenzhou, in the center of the country.

Boeing and China Southern have not yet commented on the return of the 737 Max. The American manufacturer refers to the airline, but it remained silent. The Chinese state media company CCTV said on Friday that the resumption of flights shows that Boeing has met all the conditions of the Chinese regulator.

Chinese airlines can probably make good use of the 737 Max aircraft that they have at their disposal but were not yet allowed to fly. Since Chinese authorities lifted strict Covid 19 restrictions, demand for domestic and overseas travel has surged.

Friday’s flight will give Boeing new hope that the American manufacturer may be able to deliver the aircraft to Chinese customers as early as this year. Airlines such as China Southern, China Eastern and Air China were important customers. Boeing had sold 97 of the 737 Max in China before they were grounded. China Southern is the largest customer; the company has already ordered 50 737 Max aircraft.

Tense relationships

Boeing said in October that 138 more aircraft for Chinese airlines are awaiting delivery. The American manufacturer also stated that it had started to offer devices to other customers. Boeing’s management did not expect to be able to deliver the aircraft to Chinese customers in the short term. That may have changed since Friday’s flight.

Two things are playing in the background. Boeing says it is very bothered by the tense political and economic relations between China and the United States. Companies in the chip industry, such as the Dutch AMSL, are also noticing this.

Partly for political reasons, Xiamen Airlines, a subsidiary of China Southern, would have decided last summer to completely switch from Boeing to Airbus aircraft. Xiamen Airlines ordered 40 A320neo aircraft.

China also hopes to be able to develop its own aircraft industry. Last year, the national aviation regulator certified the first commercial aircraft made in China to compete with Boeing’s 737 Max and Airbus’ A320neo. The first C919 from state-owned Comac (Commercial Aircraft Company of China) was delivered to China Eastern in December. A Comac representative told Chinese media on Thursday that the company has already received 1,200 orders for the C919.

China’s aviation will experience unprecedented growth in the next decade, say experts. Both Boeing and Airbus expects demand for nearly 8,500 new aircraft between 2022 and 2041. These are mostly smaller aircraft for the short and medium range (single aislesuch as the 737 MAX and A320) and less larger, so-called widebodyaircraft (Airbus A350, Boeing 787 Dreamliner).