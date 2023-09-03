Home page politics

Mark Stoffers

The counter-offensive in the Ukraine war continues to gain momentum. An expert also paints a bleak picture for Russia in the current situation.

Kyiv – The counteroffensive in Ukraine war for a long time did not go as experts, the West and Ukraine itself had imagined. Successes were few, progress slow, and Russia seemed so well entrenched that some questioned whether the loss of men and materiel justified the offensive against the invaders.

But the recent successes of Offensive in the Ukraine War show that patience is a virtue. A virtue that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his military strategists had long asked for. “The Ukrainian armed forces are moving forward. Despite everything and despite what everyone is saying, we are making progress and that is the most important thing. We are on the move,” the President of Ukraine told Telegram about the advance on the Russian-occupied territories.

Offensive in Ukraine War: Major Breakthrough of Russia’s ‘First Line of Defence’

The Ukrainian advances at Robotyne and in the Zaporizhia Oblast give reason for optimism in Kiev and, according to international analysts, are causing nervousness in the Russian army and among those responsible in the Kremlin Wladimir Putin.

According to German military economist Marcus Keupp, Ukraine has made a significant breakthrough through the Russian army’s “first line of defense” on the southern front. The strategic goal of the Ukrainian armed forces is to “split the southern front” and put so much pressure on Russia’s troops that they can no longer coordinate their logistics, the expert continued in the interview ZDF live today.

No “Hollywood breakthrough”: Kiev wants to open a gap in the Ukraine war with an offensive

It’s not about a “Hollywood breakthrough”, as has often been rumored. “These operations are more reminiscent of classic battles from World War II,” says Keupp. Kiev wants to tear a gap in the Russian defense at a certain point, “it has to be five to ten kilometers wide – and they then push the heavy material, i.e. their reserves, through this gap”.

While Snipers hunt down Russia’s generals, explains the expert on the current situation of the offensive in the Ukraine war: “Ukraine is in the process of opening up this gap. So this is a very dangerous moment for the Russians.”

Offensive in the Ukraine war: Important strategic location “is like a sentry post”

The expert attaches decisive importance to the offensive in the Ukraine war to Tokmak, which appears to be the pivotal point for the strategists from Kiev to deal a decisive blow to Russia. From there, Ukraine could “interrupt Russian logistics very efficiently”, since several important country roads run in this area and, among other things, an important railway line runs south of the town.

“Tokmak is sort of like a kind of sentry post that dominates the whole area to the rear, right up to the Black Sea coast,” said the expert ZDF the importance of the place in the Ukraine war.

Offensive in the Ukraine war: “Turning point” could become a rearguard action for Russia

Further advances by Kiev on the offensive in the Ukraine war could lead to the “turning point of the entire operation beginning”. “We are now in the phase where the question is whether the war is strategically lost for the Russians or not,” analyzes the military economist. He is tactically lost to Russia if Ukraine gets in a position to reach the Black Sea coast and shell Crimea.

If Ukraine’s forces are actually stronger than what Russia still has to offer, “then it will only be a rearguard action for the Russians,” Keupp continues.

“Maximum of power development” in the offensive in the Ukraine war

With regard to an intensification of the fighting in the offensive in the Ukraine war, however, the expert also brakes. It is assumed that you are currently seeing the “maximum of power development”. Nonetheless, the speed of Ukraine’s recent successes should make Kiev feel confident. If Russia had a functioning defense system, then such a “pocket would not open,” Keupp said of the current situation at Robotyne. An assessment that also coincides with reports that Putin’s army is in a sorry state.

“I do think that the strategic decision in this war, at least as far as the southern front is concerned and the possibility of shelling Crimea, will be made in the next few weeks,” the expert concluded his analysis of the prospects for the Ukrainian counter-offensive.