Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered that the intervention of the United States in matters such as the reform of the Judicial Branch is offensive and arrogant.

In his morning press conference, the President lashed out at the authorities of the neighboring country, warning them that interfering in internal affairs is not good neighborly behavior.

“That is offensive, that is not good neighborliness, that does not mean respect for sovereignty, that is an act of arrogance and there is no equality,” he said. “It does not comply with what President Biden maintains, and believed, that our relationship must be on an equal footing.”

Yesterday, the Under Secretary of State for Latin America, Brian Nichols, expressed his government’s concern about the constitutional reforms being discussed in the Mexican Congress.

This morning, López Obrador called on the US authorities to respect sovereignty. “The only issue, the only issue, as the philosopher Cantinflas would say, ‘that’s the detail’, is that we learn – not to talk about them anymore, but also about us – that we learn to respect our sovereignties, that’s the only thing,” he said. “If that is achieved, the region will be greatly strengthened going forward and things will go very well for the people of the United States and the people of Mexico and the two nations, but everything will depend on respect for sovereignty, that is, not acting like that.” In his reflection on the subject, the President practically disassociated the US Ambassador, Ken Salazar, from the position adopted by his Government against the judicial reform, accused of putting democracy and even the commercial relationship between both nations at risk. “You noticed how suddenly, in a matter of ours, the US Ambassador declares. What happens is that he was given the instruction,” he said. “But how can he come to say that what the people should say is wrong? When has that ever been seen? Every cloud has a silver lining, all of this helps a lot to put things in their place.” The politician from Tabasco took the opportunity to send another message to the commercial partners, by announcing that the Cry of Independence on September 15 will have an important meaning. “We are leaving the big act for the cry. That cry will have a unique meaning, because we will be able to shout ¡Que viva la Independencia!,” he said. López Obrador considered that the relationship with the United States will continue, it will be very good and convenient for both nations. “It suits both countries, both peoples, above all because we complement each other, because of economic integration, because the region is strengthened in the face of the advance of other regions, in the world, economically and socially it is fundamental,” he added.