Children of successive exoduses, many Palestinians know what it is to flee alone with their offspring behind. Thus, with what was put on, most of the more than 71,000 people who until this Friday were sheltering in 59 schools in the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza, according to data from this organization. Some of them had left behind their bombed houses; others, entire families, fled out of fear. These displaced people are joined by the more than 20,000 Gazans who have taken refuge in the homes of relatives since the Israeli bombings began on 10 May. In total, 11 days and more than 90,000 people displaced.

More information

This figure will decrease in the coming days. Those who have not lost their homes will return to them if the ceasefire is maintained, but the problem of “what to do now” with the displaced who have been left homeless remains enormous, says the director of UNRWA in Spain, Raquel Martí. Another of the priority “fronts” for UNRWA also depends on the relocation of these people, “often paying them rent”: the reopening of schools so that Gazans children “can regain something similar to normalcy.”

Even before this new Israeli offensive, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees provided assistance to 1.4 million people in Gaza and fed 1.2 million (the total population of the Strip is almost two million) . 48% of Gazans are unemployed and there are families who “eat only once a day.” All of these numbers “will probably increase” due to the Israeli offensive.

The challenge of serving such a large and helpless population also arises in a context of “reduction of funds earmarked for aid for Palestinian refugees,” Martí denounces. “In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump withdrew US funding from UNRWA, $ 386 million annually. President Biden has reinstated it now but for a much smaller amount, just $ 150 million this year. The Gulf countries, which contributed 200 million annually, now only contribute 45 ”.

The collapse in donations for humanitarian aid has been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic. The priority for countries is now not international cooperation, but the fight against the disease within their own borders, Sarah Muscroft, head of the United Nations (OCHA) humanitarian coordination in the occupied Palestinian territories, stressed in a video call from Jerusalem.

A first dispatch of help

The dwindling funds of international aid and the “scale of destruction” in Gaza, “never seen before” considering that the offensive has lasted 11 days, do not predict a rapid reconstruction of the Strip – at least 450 buildings have been destroyed. or seriously damaged, in addition to other basic infrastructure. The “good news”, says the UN official, is that this Friday Israel opened the Kerem Shalom border crossing for six hours and allowed a first shipment of humanitarian aid coordinated by the United Nations to enter the Strip. Ten trucks with non-perishable food from UNRWA and another four with the help of different organizations, including UNICEF and Doctors without Borders (MSF).

This health organization confirmed this Friday that a “tiny amount” of its medical material had managed to enter Gaza in this convoy. A “clearly insufficient” aid, said one of its spokesmen, for the medical needs of a population that has suffered bombings that have injured 1,910 people, according to data this Friday from the Ministry of Health of Gaza.

MSF has managed to reopen a clinic that was damaged by the bombs, explains Juan París, one of its doctors, who on Friday waited in vain for Israeli permission to enter the territory. Israeli authorities cleared the UN truck convoy but did not allow humanitarian workers to enter.

Inside Gaza, the Al Shifa hospital awaits aid that has begun to arrive in a trickle, says its deputy director, Dr. Usama el Aklouk. “We have only received medical supplies donated by Morocco. Egypt has sent ambulances to collect the wounded and a Jordanian medical commission has visited the hospital, ”he explains. Meanwhile, Gaza’s largest hospital lacks almost everything: “We lack essential drugs, anesthetics, blood products (those derived from blood that are used for transfusions), surgical supplies and equipment. We operate with respirators from 15 years ago ”.