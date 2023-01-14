Zelensky: “Received strong support, but some countries were petty”

“We expected the support we received from the partners in the Lublin triangle and our Baltic friends: Estonia and Latvia. But I’ll be honest, we expected similar support from our closest neighbors too, though not from all of course, namely the States of the European Union. We expected help from each of them and, unfortunately, not all of them lived up to those expectations. There have been so many countries that have turned out to be petty”. This is what the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Polish television Tvp, relaunched today by La Stampa.

“They only changed their position after seeing us defend our country, despite the difficulties we had to overcome and the price we had to pay in blood. Surely you will remember what happened in Mariupol and in Donbass – he added – It was only after these battles that these countries too decided to look towards us and they didn’t hesitate anymore, they chose Ukraine and not Russia. Ultimately they chose to represent the values ​​these countries publicly claimed to believe in and I mean, of course, the values ​​of the European Union.”

Acknowledging that they were “helped a lot” by the US, Zelensky says that “we were also surprised by the UK’s commitment. Not that we didn’t expect it, but we didn’t imagine its strength”. “Similarly in recent months also the attitude of the leaders of large countries, such as the Netherlands, France, Germany or Spain, it was of great importance. Poland surprised us. She surprised us with the strength of her embrace”, he then added, concluding that “the war will end, we are sure it will end in victory, no other outcome is an option”.

