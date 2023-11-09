Home page World

Shot alarm at a school in southwest Germany. A teenager is arrested. He is said to have known his alleged victim. This is now dead.

Offenburg – A student died from his serious injuries after a gun attack at a school in Offenburg, Baden. The police announced this in the evening.

The suspected teenager was arrested, the police said.

A suspect was arrested during a major police operation at a school in Offenburg. © Christina Häußler/Einsatz-Report24/dpa

The underage suspect, a German, is being examined forensically, the investigators said. The motive for the attack is likely to be personal. As a police spokesman near the crime scene added, initial findings indicate that there was a previous relationship between the alleged perpetrator and his victim. All students were therefore looked after by psychologists.

Attack in 9th grade

According to dpa information, the attack is said to have taken place in the suspect’s 9th grade class. An adult who does not belong to the school is said to have confronted the young person – the background to this is still unclear. The intervention was a fortunate circumstance – more could have happened. The alleged perpetrator had ammunition with him. The 9th grade usually teaches students between the ages of 15 and 16.

According to the police, the school was cordoned off over a large area; it is located in the northern part of the municipality in the Ortenau district. The officers spoke of a major operation, and according to police circles, a special operations team (SEK) was also there. Support also came from other precincts and police headquarters in the region. A police spokesman said there was no explicit mention of an attack.

Residents reported helicopters circling over the area for hours. Sirens from emergency vehicles wailed and there was a roadblock on an important traffic artery. Offenburg, with around 62,000 inhabitants, is an important transport and economic center in the region, but life is otherwise rather tranquil.

Around 180 students initially had to stay in the classrooms, but were then able to leave them later. The young people were initially looked after by specialist staff, but were then able to return to their parents, as the police reported.

According to its own information, the Waldbachschule is a special education and advisory center with a focus on learning. Pupils are taught in 15 classes.

School building remains cordoned off

The school building was still cordoned off hours after the crime. The forensics department was still on site, it was said. Individual students are also still in school. There was an exceptionally busy area around the school area, where the Waldbachschule is located: parents were picking up their children, young people were there and looking at their cell phones. Police officers ensured that only authorized people were allowed near the school.

A grandfather who was picking up his two granddaughters from a nearby school was visibly shaken. “Luckily nothing happened to them,” he says with tears in his eyes. A mother whose child attends a kindergarten directly opposite the Waldbachschule said that the little ones had not noticed anything about the incident. She was asked to pick up her child via the daycare app.

There was a contact point for students and parents in the north-west hall at the north end of the school area. There was a huge crowd there. Many ambulances were nearby. dpa