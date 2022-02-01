I don’t know if you’ve seen Hudson Hawk. Not many people have. And those that have are probably drawn to it because they’ve heard that it’s terrible. Not so. Or at least, that’s not the whole story. The truth is that Hudson Hawk belongs to the most cursed of cinematic genres, albeit one you never saw getting your own aisle in Blockbusters and one you never see as a heading on Netflix. It’s a genre I have come to call: high spirits.

Hudson Hawk is a Bruce Willis action-comedy from the early 1990s. Now, there are three warning signs in that sentence. In escalating order of seriousness here we go: Bruce Willis. Early 1990s. Action-comedy.