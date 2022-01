My copy of Hedra is a wonderfully odd thing. It’s tabloid size, and it’s printed on newspaper and has no staples. It feels a bit like an old student magazine. Inside, it is sheer poise and artistry and imagination.

I first read about Hedra in a Polygon article back in 2020. A one-shot comic book with an astonishing visual conceit: each page is based around an arrangement of 35 panels – five by seven. Wordlessly, these panels come together to tell a story that spans the galaxy.