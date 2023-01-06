Sales 2023 kicking off throughout Italy: 80% of Italians on the hunt for bargains

The winter sales have begun throughout Italy, after the early departure of Basilicata and Sicily on January 2, followed by the Aosta Valley on the 3. The bargain hunt has begun yesterday, January 5, and, although about two Italians out of three intend to take advantage of the discounts, inflation and high bills risk holding back purchases.

According to an investigation Confcommercio-Imprese for Italy in collaboration with Format research, 65% of consumers will make purchases (+2.7% compared to last year), a ritual which for over 80% of Italians represents an opportunity to purchase items that they otherwise could not afford. From January 2015 to today, the percentage of those who take advantage of the sales has increased by 14 percentage points. 66% will not buy to save money, and one in 3 because they have seen their economic situation worsen.

Sales 2023 at the start: for clothes we will spend 160 euros each

Again according to Confcommercio estimates, there will be 15.4 million families who will dedicate themselves to discounted shopping and each person will spend around 133 euros, for a turnover of 4.7 billion euros (304 euros per family). While a survey conducted by Ipsos and Fismo, the Confesercenti federation of specialized fashion stores, on a sample of 800 consumers, shows that 72% declare themselves interested in buying at least one item on salefor an average budget of approx 160 euros per person, and 62% of those who say they are interested have already established a spending ceiling. But there is a further 23% who will decide based on the offers.

According to Confcommercio, clothing items are confirmed at the top of purchasing preferences (93.8%), followed by footwear (83.6%) and accessories (40.6%). Sporting goods (+2%) and household linen (+1%) recorded the greatest increase compared to last year. Over 80% of consumers will allocate a spending budget of less than 200 euros, a figure in line with last year, but the share of those intending to spend more than they did with past sales has increased by 5.2%.

Sales 2023 at the start: e-commerce is growing, but the physical store always wins

Among the purchasing channels, trusted shops are confirmed in first place for half of Italians (50.4%), while online is chosen by 40.3%. Over 40% will use social networks to locate items to purchase. Instagram (84%) is the most used channel. Approximately 60% of retail businesses believe that the number of customers who will enter the store for the sales will be similar to last year’s, while 28.5% of entrepreneurs expect a lower number of customers, in prevalence because consumers are saving while waiting for better times. The share of companies that have resorted to electronic commerce has increased (from 43% in 2022 to 48.4% today). Social networks play an important role: 66% in fact carried out sales campaigns on these channels during 2022. Facebook is the most used network (90%), followed by Instagram (86.2%).

Sales 2023 at the start: we will spend more than last year, but less than pre-Covid levels

However, for Codacons, the winter sales will be characterized by uncertainty. The turnover, according to the association’s calculations, will settle this year between 4 and 4.5 billion euros, a sharp decrease compared to pre-Covid spending levels. Expensive bills and skyrocketing inflation have eroded the purchasing power of citizens, and will push a portion of the population to give up unnecessary purchases. Furthermore, many consumers have already taken advantage of the Black Friday of last November to buy clothing and accessories at discounted prices.

