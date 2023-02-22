The municipal council of Siena has approved a schedule of fitness-themed events for the city for 2023, on the proposal of the councilor for trade and tourism Stefania Fattorini.

“Let’s think of a large series of events – specifies councilor Fattorini – on the proposal of the Siena Weightlifting and Physical Culture Association in collaboration with CrossFit: the goal is to involve all the sports associations present in the area who want to assist in the festival’s activities. As an administration we want to make a contribution to the creation of a highly specialized tourist basin that integrates with those already consolidated, from football to basketball, passing through running and cycling. For this reason we also think about carrying out activities such as competitions, training courses, workshops in itinerant places in the city, including the Medici Fortress, during periods of lower tourist affluence. In the proposal that has reached us, the goal is to aspire to national stages, but also to involve the territory”.

The junta has resolved “to approve the organization of a schedule of fitness-themed events for the 2023 season entrusted to the Siena Weightlifting and Physical Culture Association”. The proposal attached to the resolution provides for a calendar of events, with the possibility also of creating a sort of “Siena Fit Pass” which provides discounts for participants, valid in the participating accommodation and restaurant facilities in the groups of events.