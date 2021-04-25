Activists report the deaths of several people in the Mediterranean, near the port city of Banijas. This should have preceded the attack by an unmanned aircraft.

This recording published on Saturday by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) is said to show the tanker struck in the Mediterranean near the city of Baniyas: Image: AFP

B.According to activists, three people were killed in a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced on Saturday evening. It is unclear whether they were part of the ship’s crew. There was initially no official confirmation of this.

According to official information from Syria, the tanker was attacked by a drone. One of the tanks caught fire, the oil ministry in Damascus said to the Syrian state agency Sana. The fire was therefore extinguished. The ship was near the Syrian port city of Banijas.

The Human Rights Observatory had also reported that the ship had come from Iran. There was no official confirmation for this either. It was also unclear who was responsible for the alleged attack. Israel regularly bombs targets in Syria.