From: Sven Hauberg

Shortly after Japanese Prime Minister Kishida’s visit to Germany, both countries started joint military exercises. With China in mind, Berlin and Tokyo also want to cooperate in other areas.

It is an exercise in a sensitive region, just a few hundred kilometers from Russian territory: On Monday, an exercise by the German Air Force and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces begins in the far north of Japan. It is the first joint maneuver in Japanese airspace. Three Eurofighters and an A400M transport aircraft are expected at the Chitose military airport, near the city of Sapporo on the island of Hokkaido. Japan is taking part in the exercise called “Nippon Skies” with six F-15 fighter jets, the Air Force announced.

The exercise is another example of how Germany and Japan are growing ever closer together. Since taking office, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already been to Japan three times, and last year he even accompanied several ministers to the first Japanese-German government consultations. On Friday last week, Scholz received his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Berlin, the first bilateral visit by a Japanese prime minister to Germany in seven years.

Japan worried: “The Ukraine of today may be the East Asia of tomorrow”

Behind this new closeness lies, above all, the conviction that Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has long since reached Asia. “European-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security are now closely linked,” said Kishida in Berlin. Ukraine War has led to a reassessment of the security situation in East Asia: one country attacking another is now seen as a possible scenario. Kishida repeatedly stresses: “The Ukraine of today may be the East Asia of tomorrow.”

He says this with reference to Taiwan, the democratically governed island state in the south of Japan, which China claims and would like to incorporate by force if necessary. The situation in the South China Sea is also a concern for the Japanese. They fear that the conflict between China and the Philippines over islands and atolls could escalate into war. At the beginning of July, the governments in Tokyo and Manila therefore signed a defense agreement for the first time, much to Beijing’s annoyance.

Scholz criticizes “growing cooperation between Russia and North Korea”

In addition, North Korea is an immediate threat to Tokyo, dictator Kim Jong Un has repeatedly fired its test missiles in the direction of Japan. North Korea has recently become one of Russia’s closest allies. The regime supplies the Kremlin with weapons and ammunition, which are also used on the battlefields of Ukraine. “In view of the cooperation between Russia and North Korea, as well as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and how China is dealing with it,” Japan wants to work more closely with Germany, said Kishida.

The German government sees things similarly. “The tensions on the Korean peninsula are a concern for us,” said Scholz during Kishida’s visit. “The growing cooperation between Russia and North Korea” poses the “risk of further destabilization of this region.” In order to be able to work more closely with Japan militarily, the so-called ACSA agreement recently came into force. The agreement, which was agreed at the beginning of the year, enables the Japanese and German armed forces to support each other with ammunition, fuel and food.

A Eurofighter of the German Air Force during an exercise last year. © Ronny Harmann/AFP

NATO ties Japan more closely to itself

Also the NATO binds Japan – along with other partners in the region such as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand – more closely to itself. Kishida was also invited to the anniversary summit in Washington at the beginning of July; it was decided to work more closely together, for example in the area of ​​cyber security. However, a separate NATO office in Tokyo still seems to be off the table following resistance from France. Protests against the planned German-Japanese military maneuvers came from Pyongyang on Monday. “It is a serious development that the defeated war criminal nations are in cahoots and are holding a series of war games that are increasing regional tensions,” raged the state news agency KCNA.

However, the cooperation between Japan and Germany should not be limited to the military. They also want to work together to reduce dependence on China, for example in the area of ​​critical raw materials such as rare earths. Japan experienced how dangerous such dependence can be in 2010. After a long-standing dispute over an island group in the East China Sea escalated, Beijing stopped the export of rare earths to Japan for months. Since then, Japan has greatly reduced its dependence on Chinese imports. A joint dialogue on economic security should now show Germany how this can work.