This time there will be eleven sound stories. After two highly successful seasons (four million listeners in total and an average of 190,000 downloads per episode), the episodes of ‘Fuera del Radar’ arrive again on this website and on the main audio platforms.

As in previous installments, each episode, with careful production, starts from the experience of a character that becomes a universal proposal. Continuing with the usual approach, all the protagonists of the podcast are “normal people who changed their world to humbly change everyone’s because, by telling their lives, they tell us about ours.”

Every Thursday throughout this season, we will meet a disoriented young man who frees himself from fear of the future and finds meaning in his life on the journey; also to a medium who sees his own death, accepts his fate and turns it into a way of life; a couple with disabilities who struggle for a roof to live their love; and a nursing mother generous to the record that puts her life in danger…

The first episode is already available from today and is titled “I’m going to die without knowing who I am”. It tells the investigation of a mother and daughter determined to discover the origins of grandmother Vicenta. She, who is 90 years old, does not want to die without knowing who she is, who she was.

‘Fuera del Radar’, with weekly episodes of around 25 minutes, is produced by journalists from the different Vocento newspapers. The editing and coordination of the project is by Carlos G. Fernández, Luis Gómez Cerezo and Andrea Morán; technical production by Íñigo Martín Ciordia, sound design and mixing by Rodrigo Ortíz de Zárate, illustrations by Gabriel Magalhães and direction, narration and executive production by José Ángel Esteban.

This new season can be heard from the website of this newspaper and will also be available on Spotify, we could, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, ivooxand Amazon Music.