In the area of ​​the coast of Novaya Kakhovka and Tavriysk, on the evening of June 15, a shooting battle began, Russian troops repel attempts by Ukrainian militants to land. This was reported by the correspondent of “Izvestia” Emil Timashev.

“It is confirmed that right now there is a shooting battle in the area of ​​Novaya Kakhovka, Tavriysk. Our guys repel attempts to land enemy troops, ”said the correspondent.

The number of enemy sabotage groups is unknown. According to an employee of the military-civilian administration of Nova Kakhovka with the call sign Typhoon, the shooting is accompanied by intense explosions.

“For half an hour there has been intense shelling, the sounds of an explosion. Everything comes from the coast. But we are on the spot, there is no reason to panic, the coast is fortified, the guys are holding their positions,” he said.

Earlier, on June 8, after shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), problems with electricity and water supply began in Nova Kakhovka.

On June 10, the water almost completely left Novaya Kakhovka after the terrorist attack on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station on June 6. Water was pumped out of the cellars of residential buildings.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by Kiev was carried out in order to prevent the offensive actions of the Russian army and the transfer of units and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Kherson direction to the area of ​​​​offensive operations.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.