bAccording to the UN, dozens of people have died in a boat accident off the coast of Libya. At least 61 people drowned, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced in Libya on Saturday evening on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

Women and children were also among the victims. There were 86 people on the boat, the IOM said, citing survivors. It set sail from the Libyan coastal town of Suwara.

“The central Mediterranean remains one of the most dangerous migration routes in the world,” IOM continued. Libya has become an important transit country for migrants seeking to flee war and poverty to Europe. Most migrants make the dangerous crossing to Europe in unseaworthy rubber boats.