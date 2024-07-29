Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

The island of Primosten in the Adriatic Sea near the Croatian city of Sibenik: A boating accident recently occurred near another nearby island (symbolic image). © IMAGO / Pond5 Images/DaLiu80

A woman jumps from a boat into the sea. The driver is trying to make a joke – but it goes badly wrong. In the end, the woman loses a leg.

Sibenik – This week a group was out on a boat in the crystal clear waters of the Croatian Adriatic coast. But the trip in the sea near the island of Arta Mala north of Sibenik ended dramatically: a woman almost lost her life in a failed prank. Only an operation could save her – but she lost her leg.

Dangerous prank at sea: Woman hit by ship’s propeller and seriously injured

According to reports, the woman jumped from the boat into the Adriatic Sea last Tuesday (23 July) CroatiaThe driver was obviously joking and pretending to leave her there. When he stepped on the accelerator, the woman swimming in the sea was hit by the ship’s propeller and seriously injured.

“She came to the hospital with a serious leg injury. She was operated on and the operation was successful. She is now stable and in the shock room,” Nediljko Jović, deputy head of the treating hospital in the Croatian city of Zadar, told the Croatian news portal Day.

Dramatic rescue at sea: ship propeller cuts leg above the knee

The fact that the woman survived was apparently a blessing in disguise. “She was bleeding heavily and it is a miracle that she survived. It took about an hour to get from the accident site to the hospital,” Jović continued. The aorta, the body’s main artery, also runs along the leg and an injury to it can be life-threatening. The ship’s propeller cut through the woman’s leg, according to the Croatian media. 24Hour above the knee.

According to eyewitness reports, when the accident occurred, several people immediately came to the woman’s aid, jumping into the sea to rescue the injured woman. The reports did not initially indicate whether the victim was a vacationer or a local resident. The police received the emergency call at around 5 p.m., they said.

