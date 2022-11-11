Off the air of Crosetto against Conte: the video of Striscia la Notizie

“I’m dealing with a moron.” Off the bomb wave of the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto against the leader of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte. “If all the misdemeanors among politicians and journalists were published, everyone would feel anything, especially very unedifying things. decontextualized, I used an inelegant term (in the plural) that the Striscia la Notizia program tried to attribute to me as an offense to President Conte “, underlines the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, even if in the film one hears” c’ho a che do with a moron “, in the singular.

“If even the term used had been in the singular, it would have been an ironic joke, with a journalist I have known for 20 years. I share everything from President Conte, as is well known, but I have never disrespected him. honestly and openly in Parliament, but today I apologize to him. I know that he will understand me because I remember that even with him, in the past, journalists used these infamous methods “, concludes Crosetto.

Understand it, @GuidoCrosetto he thinks he is still a simple citizen outside the institutions 🙃

Cc @DarioAdamo pic.twitter.com/0bpwhs87sW – Ariannaaa🔴⚫️ (@piskipy) November 10, 2022

“The legislature had already begun with Meloni’s insults to Conte in Parliament. Now the Minister of Defense Crosetto, who obviously does not like our stop to war and weapons, bursts out on television against President Conte. Is all this acceptable? ”, Is what the replies 5 Star Movement on social media, publishing the off-air of Crosetto.

Off the air Crosetto, Conte: “I accept Crosetto’s apologies but the voice in Parliament on weapons is not silenced”

“I accept Minister Crosetto’s apologies for his insults against me which aired last night on TV, but let’s get to more serious questions: why has the government decided to exclude the voice of Parliament on weapons and war? Italians have the right to know”. Thus in a tweet the leader of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte.

