In this holiday village in Erquy (Côtes-d’Armor), the cancellation rate for the month of September is 30%. “We try to catch up by communicating for people who are less afraid “, says the hotelier Bruno Hernot, who would have liked a rebound in attendance after a significant drop in activity since the beginning of the summer. In the Côtes-d’Armor, the absence of retirees and foreign tourists risks causing harm to tourism professionals. With the quarantine measures, no more English tourists in the port.

Innovate to attract tourists

To save the season, professionals are adapting and competing in ingenuity to attract customers. The Clamouse cave in Montpellier (Hérault) should accommodate half the number of tourists per visit. Reservations for the month of September fell by a third, so managers are betting on a new type of clientele: businesses. Their idea, to organize in the dirt of “escape-games“to promote group cohesion.

