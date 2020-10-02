Mahindra & Mahindra has launched its popular off-road SUV Mahindra Thar 2020 in India. Second generation Mahindra Thar 2020 has been launched with a price of Rs 9.8 lakh on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October. At the same time, the price of the top model of LX trim has been kept at Rs 12.95 lakh. With this, booking of new Mahindra Thar has also started. Delivery of Thar will start from November 1. The new Mahindra Thar has undergone a lot of cosmetic changes compared to the old Mahindra Thar, making it look more powerful in terms of looks. Customers can buy it with petrol and diesel engine options as per their choice. Mahindra Thar has been launched in India with 4 seater and 6 seater seating layout options.Mahindra Thar 2020 will be available with 3 trim, which are LX, AX and AX (O). It was earlier reported that Mahindra Thar will only come with LX and AX trim. The AX (O) variant is with petrol and diesel powertrain options. The second generation Mahindra Thar petrol has also been launched with a diesel engine option, with a 2.0 liter 4 cylinder petrol engine generating 150 Bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque. The 2.2-liter diesel engine generates 130 Bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque. Both are BS6 engines and both engines of this car are with 6 speed manual and automatic gearbox option.

Mahindra Thar’s exterior and interior have been improved

Second generation Mahindra Thar abounds in features

Talking about the rest of the features of the second generation Mahindra Thar, it has been launched with 9 variants and Red Rage, Galaxy Gray, Mystic Copper, Rocky Beige, Napoli Black and Aquamarine Color Option. The mHAWK 130 side badge in New Mahindra Thar is awesome to see. Actually, mHAWK is the engine capacity, which shows the power of this off-road SUV. The Mahindra Thar 2020 has many other attractive features including 7 inch touchscreen infotainment, adjustable seat, roof mounted speakers, cruise control, dual airbags, steering mounted krantol, ABS, EBD, hill control, digital odometer, electronic multi trip meter.

Mahindra Thar off-road SUV fans first choice

Mahindra Thar has other features including square LED taillights, 5 spoke alloy wheels, which make its exterior quite life-like. Mahindra Thar’s 5 door option will also hit the market by 2022-23, which is likely to be launched especially for the Indian market. In India, Mahindra Thar will compete with an off-road SUV like the Force Gurkha. With the launch, the first unit of Mahindra Thar has been handed over to Akash Minda in Delhi. Akash Minda named Mahindra Thar’s first unit with a bid of Rs 1.11 crore.