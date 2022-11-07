The German off-road specialist Delta4x4 does not need a lifelike copy of the new Volkswagen Amarok to make it a bit tougher. Today they show the first renderings of ‘Beast 2.0’. Fortunately, all the effort that they did not put into coming up with an original name is in the car.

Underneath the Beast 2.0 come 35-inch tires that sit on 18-inch beadlock rims. Together with new dampers, the car is now 150 millimeters higher than before. To accommodate the new wheels, the wheel arches have had a good gym session. In addition, he gets a bullbar with a winch, several extra LED lights and a roll cage on the back.

Delta4x4 places two jerry cans, a spare wheel and a shovel on the roof. For the powertrain, Delta4x4 uses the 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine with 241 hp. This version gets the 10-speed automatic transmission from Ford. In any case, the Amarok is more or less a Ford Ranger. The price of the standard Amarok is not yet known and the price for all these accessories is not yet known.