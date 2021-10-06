There FIF 4 × 4 unveiled the first details of the program of the first edition of the Off-road International Fair, scheduled from 15 to 17 October in the heart of the Versilia. This is an unmissable event for fans of the world 4×4, for lovers of SUV and two and four-wheeled vehicles and for all those who wish to try their hand at pleasant “outdoor” activities, alone, as a couple or as a family.

The off road event, with thetotally free admission in the three days of the event, it takes place entirely in Versilia, with the Expo area on seafront of Viareggio and that Experience in the natural territories of the hinterland of Massarosa.

New International Off-road Fair Expo area in Viareggio

The project was created by the will of the Italian Off-road Federation (FIF), which has always been committed to promoting the use of off-road vehicles both at an amateur and professional level, in total. respect for nature and the environment, which in partnership with City of Viareggio And Municipality of Massarosa has created a dynamic event of great appeal for exhibitors and fans of the public.

The Expo area is located in Viale Europa, on the Viareggio seafront

The Expo area of 11,250 square meters located in Viareggio, along the Viale Europa is the northern gateway to the Migliarino di San Rossore Massaciuccoli Natural Park where the exhibition area of ​​the event is concentrated, a stone’s throw from the bathing facilities.

Experience test drive Massarosa area program

A few minutes away from the Expo area, in municipality of Massarosa, there is the area Experience where visitors can to test off-road vehicles made available by the car manufacturers in a test drive area, totally natural, with independent paths, of different difficulty, designed for any off-road vehicle and for any driver, from the hard and pure off-roader to the soft one.

In the Experience area it is possible to try and carry out free test drives of the latest market news

Access to this area is free for all those who do accredit to the FIF stand in the Expo Area.

There are two areas of the experience designed by the Federation. EXP 1 is a perfect micro oasis inOff Park Versilia which is declined in three sectors: free games on board your off-road vehicle; test drive test on board the models proposed by the car manufacturers with a FIF instructor next to them; area specifically dedicated to Exhibitors to attend practical demonstrations by preparers and accessory manufacturers who propose the latest technological innovations, products and services with daily live shows, to be shared and reviewed on the social channels of the event.

Lots of fun also in the Off Park Versilia

The area EXP 2 is aimed at discovering the territory, with two different tours organized by the Federation in collaboration with the local associations: the meeting place for all fans (after accreditation at the FIF stand of the EXPO Area) is in Piazza del Mercato di Massarosa.

Off-road International Fair, timetables, free admission

The entrance to the International Off-road Fair of Friday 15, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 October 2021 it is free, respecting the following times:

Friday 15 October 11.30 am opening of the Experience Areas; 12.30 inauguration of the Expo Area; 6.30 pm closing of the Experience Areas; 9.00 pm closing of the Expo Area

11.30 am opening of the Experience Areas; 12.30 inauguration of the Expo Area; 6.30 pm closing of the Experience Areas; 9.00 pm closing of the Expo Area Saturday 16 October h. 09.30 opening of all Areas 18.30 closing of the Experience Areas; 9.00 pm closing of the Expo Area

h. 09.30 opening of all Areas 18.30 closing of the Experience Areas; 9.00 pm closing of the Expo Area Sunday 17 October h. 09.30 opening of all areas. 18.30 closing of the event.

Off road rallies International Off-road Fair

The Torchia tour of about 100 Km of distance and almost 4 hours of driving is open to all off-road vehicles equipped with 4-wheel drive: a path of great satisfaction for those who love challenges that repay the effort with the view of Apuan Alps.

Suitable for both 4 × 4 vehicles and SUVs the Tour the other Versilia, of about an hour, is a tourist itinerary limited to Municipality of Massarosa, around Massaciuccoli lake.

The event also includes a full program of off road rallies

The program of the event also includes other tours in cultural and food and wine 4 × 4 in routes specially designed to enhance places and excellences of the Versilia area.

Ineos Grenadier test drive at the Off-road International Fair

Grenadier, the hard and pure 4 × 4 of INEOS, is the protagonist of the first edition of the Off-road International Fair. In addition to finally admiring it live in the Expo area of ​​Viale Europa in Viareggio, it is possible to make a dynamic test drive aboard the prototypes, in the area “Off Park Versilia” located in Strada Provinciale Giacomo Matteotti in Massarosa, near Viareggio.

The International Off-road Fair hosts the Italian stage of 2B Global Tour of the Grenadiesr, which after Europe and the United Kingdom arrives in Middle East, Australia and Africa sub-Saharan. The acronym 2B identifies the evolution stage of the prototype which is facing an exceptional test session: beyond 1.8 million km in the most severe ground and atmospheric conditions, all over the world.

In the Off Park Versilia area you can also try the hard and pure 4 × 4 Ineos Grenadier

With BMW 3.0-liter powertrains, six cylinders, petrol and diesel, 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, Gestamp side member frame and axles specially made by the R&D team of the Carraro group, INEOS Grenadier is a 4c4 designed to be easily customizable, with its own and third-party solutions.

International Off-road Fair FIF Award “Innovation rewards”

During the International Off-road Fair is the program of the unprecedented prize “Innovation rewards”, established by the Italian Off-road Federation (FIF). The award goes to the companies that present the most interesting innovations in the off-road sector. Proposals are examined by one jury composed by Federation instructors and by journalists of trade magazines who have the task of identifying those products and services that best express the concept of innovation.

The automotive industry invests heavily in technology and innovation, and also in the off-road sector the added value of mechanical and technical innovations aimed at improving the efficiency of the vehicle, equipment and accessories to support safety are now essential.

FIF rewards exhibitors with the unprecedented “Innovation rewards” award

To make the competition even more attractive, the FIF is giving away, for the first three classified, gods cash prizes:

1st classified : the amount incurred for participation in the first edition of the Off-road International Fair will be converted into credit for the second edition of 2022.

: the amount incurred for participation in the first edition of the Off-road International Fair will be converted into credit for the second edition of 2022. 2nd classified : € 1000.00 of the amount incurred for participation in the first edition of the Off-road International Fair will be converted into credit for the second edition of 2022.

: € 1000.00 of the amount incurred for participation in the first edition of the Off-road International Fair will be converted into credit for the second edition of 2022. 3rd classified: € 500.00 of the amount incurred for participation in the first edition of this year’s Off-road International Fair will be converted into credit for the second edition of 2022.

They might interest you (indeed I recommend it!)

Interview with the President of the Italian Off-road Federation Marco Pacini, we talk about the new Fair!

If you are fond of off road, do not miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine on newsstands. You can also order it comfortably from home, it will arrive in a few days!

#FUORISTRADA DOC !!! PROCESS 4 × 4 book it #SUBITO we bring it directly to your home! elaborate.com/4parmi4

ALWAYS WITH YOU elaborate.com/4parmi4-sempre DIGITAL APP elaborate.com/4parmi4-digitale-app SUBSCRIBE elaborate.com/4parmi4-subscription

PROCESS 4 × 4 magazine

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM