These are the two main indications for the 2nd edition of the Off-road International Fair, organized by the Italian Off-road Federation. An event with totally free admission, created with enthusiasts in mind but also with those approaching the off-road world for the first time. A unique exhibition on the European scene, certainly a flagship for FIF, which ensures that it takes place in an area rich in history, cultural activities and gastronomic excellence. Before going into the details of the 2022 edition, it is right to recall a few numbers from last year’s Fair.

A crowd of 32,000 people had “invaded” both Viareggio and Massarosa (the two municipalities at the heart of the event) and if the EXPO area in Viareggio guaranteed space for 70 exhibitors, in the Experience area in Massarosa 2,900 test drives took place. It should also be noted that, despite being the first edition, the participation of the major car manufacturers present in the off-road market was great, such as Jeep, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Ssangyong, Suzuki, Toyota, Ineos. In short: a success. An event that has managed to bring together the off-road world with Versilian hospitality, the beauty of the area and good food.

Obviously the 2022 edition will respect the winning characteristics of the debut one, trying to improve every detail and with some important news, especially concerning the location of the test drives. In fact, the entire EXPO area will be set up again in Viareggio, along Viale Europa, ma the novelty will be represented by the presence in the vicinity of the EXP 2 area, which will allow visitors to fully experience the SUVs, on an ad hoc path, without leaving the exhibition. On the other hand, the EXP 1 area is confirmed in Massarosa, intended for 4 × 4 vehicles with reduced, which can be tested on various routes, fun and completely natural, with technical passages designed by the Federal School. It should be added that the visitors who will take part in these tests (absolutely free) will be able to count along the route on the widespread support of the instructors of the Federal School. The organization of four different and spectacular TOURS is also confirmed which, during the three days of the Fair, will allow many visitors to discover incredibly suggestive landscapes and places. The routes of these TOURS are being defined and will be announced in detail in June. It can therefore be reiterated that, with these premises, Fiera Internazionale Off-road vehicle has all the credentials to repeat last year’s success and to become the true and irreplaceable European reference point for both off-road enthusiasts and operators.