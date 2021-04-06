E.A Dutch cargo ship drifts in waves up to 15 meters high in the North Sea off Norway without crew or propulsion in the water. There is still a risk that the “Eemslift Hendrika” capsize and pose a threat to the environment, said the Norwegian Coastal Administration (Kystverket) on Tuesday. The freighter has around 350 tons of heavy fuel oil and 50 tons of diesel on board. He had been listed on Easter Monday in bad weather after parts of the freight had shifted, and therefore set off an emergency signal.

At the time it was about 60 nautical miles (111 kilometers) west of Ålesund, which in turn is about 400 kilometers northwest of Oslo on Norway’s west coast. The Dutch company Boskalis sent a team of experts and a heavy sea tug to the site to salvage the “Eemslift Hendrika”.

The 112 meter long ship of the shipping company Amasus Shipping was on the way from Bremerhaven to Kolvereid on the Norwegian coast. The crew members were taken off board by helicopter on Monday – this was shown, among other things, by a video by the rescue workers of the action over the freighter, which was rocking violently in the sea. Four crew members had to jump into the sea and were rescued from the water, as the waves made the ship rock hard during the rescue operation. Film footage by the Norwegian forces showed a man with an orange life jacket jumping from the stern of the ship into the rough seas. According to the coast administration, the ship has been running on autopilot since then. Late on Monday evening, the “Eemslift Hendrika” then lost its propulsion power.

FAZ early thinkers –

The newsletter for Germany Carefully selected and competently arranged every morning. The significant events and developments in Germany and the world. Register now



A coast guard ship has meanwhile arrived at the “Eemslift Hendrika” and reported that a work boat had slipped from the deck of the freighter into the sea. First helicopter shots had shown a green boat several meters long in the middle of the deck – it had later disappeared from the heavily rocking cargo ship.

“The situation seems to be more stable, but there is still a risk that it could capsize,” said Hans-Petter Mortensholm from the Norwegian Coastal Administration. According to the newspaper “Verdens Gang”, the boat was worth 66 million Norwegian kroner (around 6.6 million euros). The aim of the operation of the coast guard was to stabilize the ship in the high swell so that it does not sink, and to ensure that no oil gets into the sea. With the current driving speed, it should reach the coast in about a day and a half, the authorities estimated. “We want to send someone on board to organize a towing operation as soon as weather conditions allow,” added Mortensholm.

The Northern European Sea is a marginal sea of ​​the Atlantic. It lies between the Norwegian archipelago of Spitsbergen in the north, Iceland in the west and the long west coast of Norway in the east.