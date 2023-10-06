From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/10/2023 – 14:17

The Bradesco application showed instability on the afternoon of this Friday, 6th, according to bank users. At around 1pm, customers posted around 500 complaints on Downdetector, a web-based problem reporter.

Of the reports, 79% correspond to the use of the bank’s application; another 10% are about logging into internet banking, followed by another 10% of users who claim to have problems with Pix.

Users also made complaints on X (formerly Twitter). Look:

Is only my Bradesco app like this? It’s actually off the air. pic.twitter.com/cI49nX4EBL — Alexandre🐻🥋👊🏾 (@lucasalexandr18) October 6, 2023

Every month Bradesco and this eternal soap opera of the App not working when we need it most. Hello @bradesco the bills don’t wait, you see. pic.twitter.com/NF0n6K1iO8 — Karina (@karinakakasg) October 6, 2023

Don’t despair, people. The salary of those who receive the 5th working day has not yet decreased. Just the Bradesco app 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/T2Hsk2W1XD — Lucas Costa (@costaluke007) October 6, 2023