The essay ‘The short flight. Women and migrations in the Modern Age’ (University of Santiago de Compostela) has awarded its author, the Galician professor Ofelia Rey Castelao, the Spanish National History Prize, awarded annually by the Ministry of Culture and Sports and endowed with 20,000 euros .

The jury highlighted in its ruling that it is “a rigorous investigation with a diversity of historical sources that offers a comprehensive view of women’s migrations.” It deals with “the intrapeninsular, the transoceanic, those of those who did it as free, semi-free or captive people or as exiles.”

Rey Castelao’s work “studies its causes and transcendental demographic, social, labor, economic, cultural and moral consequences, while at the same time offering an examination of the other side of the phenomenon, the consequences of male migrations on the women who remained », specifies the ruling.

He praises “his remarkable contribution to Spanish historiography” and “his enormous social value, as well as his analysis of a complex reality, that of migrations, of undeniable relevance.” She assures the jury that the professor’s text “is an impeccable example of interdisciplinarity and methodology, with an updated focus on the gender perspective of migratory processes in Spain in the Modern Age.”

Trajectory



Author of titles such as ‘History of women in Galicia: (16th to 19th centuries)’ (2009) or ‘The challenge of breaking a glass ceiling in the 21st century: women and Human Sciences in the Spanish academic and scientific system’ ( 2019), Ofelia Rey Castelao (A Estrada, Pontevedra, 1956) has been Professor of Modern History at the Faculty of Geography and History of the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC) since 2002.

Detail of the cover of Ofelia Rey's study.



USC



There he graduated in 1978 and received his doctorate in 1984, in both cases with Extraordinary Prize. She has been a full professor since 1986, she has directed fifteen regional and state projects, seven doctoral theses and more than twenty bachelor’s theses. She is coordinator of the ‘Modern History’ research group at USC and belongs to the Advisory Council of the CSIC’s ‘History Library’.

He has directed the magazine ‘Obradoiro de Historia Moderna’ for fifteen years and is on the scientific committee of academic publications such as ‘Tiempos Modernos’ (Complutense University of Madrid), ‘Investigaciones Históricas’ (Universidad de Valladolid), ‘Contrahistorias. The Other View of Clio’ (UNAM, Mexico), ‘Social History’, ‘Trocadero’ (University of Cádiz), ‘Mélanges de la Casa de Velázquez’ or ‘Estudis’ (University of Valencia).

She has been vice-president of the Spanish Foundation for Modern History (2006-2008) and is a member of the Boureau of the Commission Internationale de Dèmographie Historique (elected in Sydney in July 2005).

In 2006 she was invited by the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales in Paris, where she was director of studies. She has been coordinator of History and Art of the National Agency for Evaluation and Prospective. She has presented papers at national and international congresses and publishes in magazines such as ‘Annales de Démographie Historique’, ‘XVIIe Siècle’, ‘Manuscrits’, ‘Pedralbes’, ‘Stvdia Historica’.

In 2011, she was awarded the María Josefa Wonenburger Research Prize awarded by the Secretary for Equality of the Xunta de Galicia.