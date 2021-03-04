The 19 years of Ofelia Fernández is an attraction for international media to cast their gaze on her role in politics. The Buenos Aires legislator is a member of the Frente de Todos and is the youngest parliamentary figure in Latin America.

That is why the newspaper El País of Spain wanted to tell his story and achieved a whole definition: “I don’t feel very comfortable,” he said when asked about his role within the coalition that brought Alberto Fernández to power. “I’m not, but I knew I wasn’t going to be.”

The reasons? “I know that the conditions for force are not yet in place to carry out an environmentalist and popular agenda, with recognition of the land workers and cartoneros, with a feminist judicial reform and a comprehensive system of care. I take on the disappointments“Fernández admitted, even though certain points on the presidential agenda, such as the legalization of abortion or the tax on great wealth were measures of a” satisfactory “character.

Because of her age, her profile or as a generational bias, Ofelia confesses that social networks cause her troubles. He likes them but suffers from them: “I go to a restaurant, any random still life; they take a photo of me and post it on Twitter saying that I am in the most expensive restaurant in Argentina. I like Twitter, it could be my favorite network because it offers a good synthesis of the everyday, but every time I open it I read horrible things about myself “He said, and he replied: “I know that this happens because of my age, because of my character and because of my political project.”

Fernández, daughter of apolitical parents and granddaughter of Iron Guard militants and A militant of Juan Grabois, he says that his militancy and his “leadership capacity” are “like forever.” In the interview, she remembers that she was never “as nervous as in a assembly of taking (of schools) in 2015”. “I was 14 years old and I had never spoken before so many people, 300 or 400 people. I had a very bad time and I did not do well. Even so, they congratulated me,” he said.

The legislator revealed that during the quarantine she took the opportunity to study and enroll in Law. “I got up at 8, did political work from 9 to 18 and at 19 began classes until 23. There was no time to read, I just wanted to sleep,” he said. Remote work became “very frustrating.”

He confesses that he again used his office in the Legislature, where tHe works with collaborators who are his “Pellegrini friends”, the school where Grabois saw her as a military man and recruited her for his hosts, in the Frente Patria Grande, an uncomfortable official ally.

The written profile abounds in details of his life in politics and also as a teenager. Their likes. Your frustrations. Her friends who “help her choose” her “look”. His fanaticism for a series with women in arms take.

They describe their character through their spaces: an apartment premiered in Colegiales, the first domicile of life alone, which mixes images of Korean pop culture, with fanaticism for game of Thrones and especially for hima figure of Daenerys Targaryen, that leader between revolutionary and despotic who also fanatized Cristina Kirchner.

.The legislator appeals to her “inner Daenerys”, according to El País, “to calm down, not to explode. A somewhat distant image of the fictional character. Also to theater classes” to dominate fear and anger. ” Thanks to the theater -which began when I was 9 years old- I can say one thing for the hundredth time and say it with emotion “, Ofelia believes, with a kind of therapy:” To spend an hour doing other things, “she says although, adolescent,” now I’m a bit embarrassed. ”

With the viralization of his phrase of discomfort, the networks returned to make it a trend. The support of its leader Grabois also arrived there: “How glad we are that you feel comfortable; how we disgust those who settle in, “he wrote. And he gave her a photo with his fictional idol.

Finally, Ofelia assured that sometimes she thinks about doing theater again as