The last friday March 8 was celebrated on International Women's Day. The date was established by the UN in 1975 after 127 years of the first demonstration organized in favor of the rights of the women. It was in 1848 when hundreds of people attended the first national convention for the Women rightsin USA. However, historians agree in highlighting as a direct prelude to the International Women's Day the march of women that was experienced in New York in 1908, when some 15 thousand demonstrated to demand fewer hours of work, better wages and right to vote.

The idea of ​​commemorating a women's Day At a global level it was at the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen (Denmark) in 1910. The idea was unanimously approved by 17 countries, although without agreeing on a specific date. The date of March 8 would later be set to honor the day the strike began. women Russians in 1917 that culminated with the fall of the Tsar and the beginning of the Bolshevik revolution that would grant them their right to vote.

38 years later, on July 3, 1955, Mexican women voted for the first time in a federal election. They went to the polls to cast their vote and elect the federal deputies of the XLIII Legislature.

On June 2, 99 million Mexicans will be able to vote at the polls according to the INE nominal list. 52% are women. At stake are 20,708 positions at the Federal and Local level elected with the principle of parity that is used to guarantee equality between men and women in access to positions of political representation. It is a criterion stipulated in the Law to ensure equal participation in the definition of candidates.

Today, in Mexico, women not only vote, but can be elected with gender parity. Furthermore, the most valuable electoral segment is the female. There are also abstentionist and indecisive young women who could tip the balance where they decide.

Mexico is gradually positioning itself in the belief that women must occupy more leadership spaces where they can reverse the unsustainable path of global warming, poverty and inequality that men's leadership has been leaving behind.

So, last Friday we celebrated women, and the hope they bring.

Dear reader;

Xochitl either Sheinbaum, here they are. Fruit of the struggle of our ancestors. They embody the dream of millions of women who defended their right to be heard… and of millions of men who today place their hope in them.

Grab a ride.

