In 2022 The World Health Organization (WHO) of the United Nations (UN) included video game addiction in the mortality and morbidity statistics. as a human disorder due to substance use or addictive behaviors. In these alterations, the WHO includes two types: “Disorders due to the use of substances” and “Disorders due to addictive behaviors”. The WHO put in the same category of human disorders (women, men, girls, boys and adolescents) to whom they get addicted to video games like those who consume cocaine, marijuana or methamphetamines. That is, for the WHO video games can lead to death.

Among the “Disorders due to substance use” the WHO describes the following: alcohol: marijuana (cannabis); synthetic cannabinoids; opioids, sedatives, hypnotics or anxiolytics; cocaine; of stimulants including amphetamines, methamphetamines and methcathinone; synthetic cathinones; hallucinogen consumption; caffeine; nicotine; volatile inhalants; of MDMA [metilendioximetanfetamina] or related drugs, including MDA; drugs dissociatives, including ketamine and phencyclidine [PCP]; other specified psychoactive substances, including medications.

Video games: Disorders due to addictive behaviors

In this category The WHO has two classifications: “Gambling disorder” and “Video game use disorder.”

In the description of the disorder video gamethe WHO presents two categories of addiction: it can occur with the use of video game “predominantly online” or “predominantly offline.” In both cases the WHO describes them like this:

“Video game use disorder. Description: Predominantly online video game use disorder is characterized by a persistent or recurrent pattern of gaming behavior (“digital gaming” or “video gaming”) that is primarily conducted (or not conducted) over the Internet and is manifested by: 1 • deterioration in control over play (e.g. onset, frequency, intensity, duration, termination, context); 2. increase in the priority given to play to the extent that it takes precedence over other interests and activities of daily life; and 3. continuation or increase of gambling even though it has negative consequences. The pattern of behavior is severe enough to result in significant impairment at the personal, family, social, educational, occupational, or other important areas of functioning. The pattern of behavior may be continuous or episodic and recurrent, and is usually evident for a period of at least 12 months for the diagnosis to be assigned, although the required duration may be shortened if all diagnostic requirements are met and symptoms are severe. .”

That’s howligross it is that the infants and adults use the video game. They can lose control of their own lives. Forget studying and working. And, above all, stop observing and living nature. They distance them from reality and lead to death. Each adult with the custody and guardianship of an infant must do what is within his or her power to not allow the girls, boys and adolescents fall into video game addiction. Explain and insist that they not use them. And if necessary, go to the psychiatrist to treat that addiction. For adults, there is a return to Dostoevsky.

Paragraphs: From “The Player”

In this novel Dostoevsky masterfully describes the vice of game. You can read the path of how this vice even leads to losing the human condition: “And yet, I too, as stupid as it may seem, pin my hopes almost solely on roulette…There is nothing that could interest you in my circumstances. If you want to know, I have debts. I have borrowed it and would like to return it. I have had the strange and reckless idea that here I would win the game hands down. I don’t know why I had this idea, but I believed in it because I had no other alternative.” No, gentle reader, it is not in the game that life’s problems are solved. To believe, yes, in what each one wants, in the church or whatever they want, even if it sinks them. The Muslim terrorists who 22 years ago decided to die to attack New York, believing that they were fulfilling the wishes of their god and would have eternal paradise. It should not be believed that video games do no harm. They are an addiction. Spot. Dear reader, go for a walk, see the sun, the moon, the sea, a garden, a bird, nature. Read books. That is what is part of being human. And if you have custody of an infant, take it with you, not in front of a screen with video game.

