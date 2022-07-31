The COVID 19 pandemic has decreased its mortality. The report of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), “Statistics of registered deaths” 2020 and 2021, reports that deaths from COVID 19 were: 200,270 in 2020 and 224,239 in 2021. And, the report of “Excess Mortality in Mexico”, of the federal government, from January to May 2022 presents 32,891 deaths from COVID 19. As can be seen, the decrease is evident, at least in the first five months of this year.

But, and it counts for a lot, there are two pandemics that are killing hundreds of thousands of Mexicans and they occupy neither the space of the media, nor the interest of the three levels of government, nor space in the communications of social networks or in the action society and in particular of citizenship. These two pandemics are: diabetes mellitus and heart disease. In addition, in 2020 and 2021 the COVID 19 pandemic with these two pandemics brought the deaths of Mexican men and women to more than 369 thousand each year.

In 2017, 106,525 and 141,619 Mexican women and men died of diabetes and heart disease, respectively. In 2018 they were 101,257 and 148,368. In 2019 they were: 104,354 and 156,041. In 2020: 151,019 and 218,703. And, in 2021 they were: 142,546 and 226,703. There are some points of analysis of these figures.

OF 369 THOUSAND DEATHS ANNUALLY

In the first place, it can be seen that the annual deaths, from each of these two pandemics, is greater than one hundred thousand Mexicans and Mexicans. In an entire six-year term, the intentional homicides reported by the federal government authorities are lower than the annual deaths from heart disease since 2017.

Second, it can be seen how the increase in mortality due to diabetes and heart disease increased exponentially with the COVID 19 pandemic. From 2017 to 2018 there was a 1% increase in these two causes (1,481 more deaths). From 2018 to 2019 the increase was 4% (10,770 more deaths). From 2019 to 2020 the increase was 42% (109,327 more deaths). And, from 2020 to 2021 also 42% (108,854 more deaths). In 2020 and 2021, more than 369 thousand deaths of Mexican men and women from diabetes and heart disease. Taking the 2020 population census as a reference, in Mexico the population is 126 million inhabitants. This leads to the conclusion that in 2020, 0.3% of the total population of Mexico died from these two pandemics. Adding deaths in 2020 and 2021, the proportion of deaths is 0.6%. There are more than 738 thousand families that mourned, who lost a loved one and surely part of the sustenance of that family.

Third, the INEGI reports that 200,270 died in 2020 and 224,239 in 2021 due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Analyzing comparatively the sums of deaths from the other two pandemics, it can be seen that in 2020 and 2021 they represented 54% and 61% of the total deaths associated with COVID 19. If the total deaths from diabetes and heart disease in 2020 and 2021 are subtracted from those in 2019, it can be seen that the difference is 109 thousand deaths. This represents 55% and 49% of the total deaths associated with the COVID 19 pandemic in those years. In other words, half of the increase in deaths from 2019 to 2020 and 2021 represents, more or less, half of the deaths associated with the COVID 19 pandemic.

PARAGRAPHS: OF CITIZEN PARTICIPATION

In short, kind reader, diabetes and heart disease are the cause of more than 369 thousand deaths of Mexican men and women per year. Exactly five years ago it was published here in EL DEBATE: “…diabetes mellitus in 9 years, from 2000 to 2008, caused the death of 553,994 Mexicans…Seven years later, the INEGI shows: From 2010 to 2015, six years, there were 530,826 Mexicans died of diabetes mellitus. In six years the number of deaths from diabetes mellitus is similar to that of nine years. It represents an annual increase of 44%, from one period to the next…” (Readings, EL DEBATE, Jul/16/2017). Between 2020 and 2021 they add up to 293,565. Not only is the diabetes pandemic out of control, but it is showing increases of hundreds of thousands of deaths in the country. It is useless to continue waiting for the State in any of its manifestations or levels of government to have a policy that addresses the diabetes and heart disease pandemics. This is mostly a product of the poor nutrition of girls, boys, adolescents, women and men in Mexico. And to change that, citizen participation is necessary. Or the hundreds of thousands of deaths will continue to rise. Spot.