January 8 marked one year since thousands of right-wing protesters dressed in the colors of the Brazilian flag stormed Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential offices, attempting to overturn an election.

January 6 marked three years since thousands of Americans stormed the US Capitol.

They were two shocking attacks on the two largest democracies in the Western Hemisphere, both driven by Presidents who had questioned their legitimate electoral losses. Each represented an extraordinary test of the country's democracy, and each raised the question of how a deeply polarized society would move forward after such an attack. Over time, the answer to that question becomes clear: the parallel attacks have had almost opposite consequences.

In the United States, support is soaring for Donald J. Trump's campaign to retake the White House, as he frames his 2020 defeat as the true insurrection and January 6 as “a beautiful day.”

In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, the former far-right president, has lost relevance. Six months after he left office last year, election officials barred him from running again until 2030, and many right-wing leaders have turned their backs on him.

Among citizens, opinions about the two riots – on January 6, 2021 and January 8, 2023 – have also diverged. Recent polls found that 22 percent of Americans now say they support the January 6 attack, while in Brazil, only 6 percent support the January 8 rioters.

Because the difference? Researchers and analysts point to countries' different political systems, media landscapes, histories and judicial responses, but there is one difference that stands out.

Brazil's right-wing leaders “publicly, clearly and unequivocally accepted the results of the election and did exactly what democratic politicians are supposed to do,” said Steven Levitsky, a professor of government at Harvard University and co-author of “How to Democracies die.” “That differs markedly from how Republicans responded.”

The night after the January 8 riots, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the leftist President of Brazil, marched arm in arm through the central square of the federal government with governors, congressional leaders and judges from both the left and the right in a display of unity against attack.

In the hours after the Jan. 6 riot, some Republican members of the U.S. Congress voted against certifying President Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s election victory, and since then, Republicans have increasingly sought to portray the insurrection as a patriotic act—or even as a left-wing conspiracy.

Ciro Nogueira, a right-wing politician who was Bolsonaro's outgoing chief of staff and is now minority leader in Brazil's Senate, said the reaction in the U.S. surprised him.

Nogueira speculated that Brazil strongly rebuked the rioters because many Brazilians are old enough to remember the violent military dictatorship that ruled the country from 1964 to 1985. “The United States has not experienced a dictatorship, a period of authoritarianism,” he said. “We don't want that to happen again in our country.”

But there is another reason why Brazil has so resolutely rejected the January 8 riots. Brazil's Supreme Court has expanded its power to investigate and prosecute people it considers threats to democracy.

The approach helped dampen claims of fraud surrounding Brazil's 2022 elections, when one Supreme Court judge in particular, Alexandre de Moraes, ordered tech companies to remove posts that spread such falsehoods. Moraes has said that he has seen how online misinformation erodes democracy in other countries and is determined not to let that happen in Brazil.

A year after the riots in Brazil, 1,350 people have been charged and 30 have been convicted, with sentences ranging from 3 to 17 years. After three years, about 1,240 January 6 rioters have been charged and 880 convicted or found guilty. Sentences range from a few days to 22 years.

Moraes headed the electoral court that voted in June to prevent Bolsonaro from running in the next presidential election. Five of the court's seven judges ruled that Bolsonaro had abused his power when he attacked Brazil's voting systems in a television speech before the vote.

Levitsky said Brazil's approach resembles the doctrine of “militant democracy” developed in Germany after World War II to combat fascism, in which the government can veto politicians considered a threat.

The United States has preferred to leave it up to the voters, although courts across the country are now evaluating Trump's eligibility and the US Supreme Court is expected to ultimately decide the matter.

As Bolsonaro's political support has waned — and as he faces criminal investigations, including one around Jan. 8 — he has stopped claiming to have been a victim of electoral fraud.

In the United States, with the support of his fellow Republicans, Trump has intensified his lies. At a campaign rally this January 6, he called the people imprisoned for the riots in Washington “hostages.”

A poll last month showed that a quarter of Americans now believe FBI agents “organized and encouraged” the Jan. 6 attack.

For Levitsky, that illustrates what the United States can learn from Brazil, in this case: “What leaders say and do matters.”

