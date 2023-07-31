She belongs to a family of refugees and is the daughter of the woman who coordinates one of the organizations that represents their interests in the Netherlands. However, she is a firm defender of limiting the reunification of these groups, despite the fact that she came to her host state thanks to the family reunification policies that she now wants to cut. This is Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, the current Dutch Justice Minister and aspiring to lead her party, the right-wing liberals (VVD). The formation has led four consecutive coalitions in power since 2010 with Mark Rutte as prime minister and now has been left headless by his decision to leave politics when the government fell, precisely because of the discrepancies over asylum laws. With her tough stance on immigration, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, 46, is aiming for that position after the November elections. If she succeeds, she will be the first woman to access the highest elective political office in the country.

Born in Ankara, the Turkish capital, in 1977, her parents met at university. “Both of them fought for the equal rights of minorities, from religious to Kurdish, Armenian and gay, and my father had to flee,” she said in a profile published by her party to publicize her when she was elected as a city councilor in Amsterdam in 2014. The father ended up in the Netherlands and three years later, when she was seven, she traveled with her mother and little sister to meet her as the family of a political refugee. Her mother’s organization is a frequent interlocutor with the government to talk about asylum, but, despite having been part of that group, Minister Yeşilgöz-Zegerius is known for her firmness with immigration regulations and led the long negotiations on the limits to the arrival of relatives of war refugees. She was very strict. “It is nonsense that they call me the best-situated immigrant. What a title, ”she maintained in the same party publication.

On August 13 closes the period for the presentation of candidacies to lead the VVD. Other candidates may still emerge, but the current Minister of Justice is already the favorite of the leadership and of the different regional branches of the group. Married and childless, the VVD candidate studied Social and Cultural Sciences at the University of Amsterdam. She began her political career in the Socialist Party (SP), considered more radical than the Social Democrat (PvdA). Before joining the right-wing liberals, she was with the PvdA and the GreenLinks Greens. In 2014, she explained her arrival at the VVD in this way: “I believe in the power of the individual and in his personal responsibility, something that I did not find in leftist groups,” she said. And then: “There is a need to label people as victims so that they can later be rescued by those same leftist parties. My parents fought for freedoms and human rights, and for the possibilities that each person has to do something. That’s liberalism to me.” In 2017 she obtained her seat as deputy.

“She is a tough minister on immigration, like many of the voters of the VVD and other parties, although she has recognized that the work of her parents in Turkey can be considered left-wing and she herself was at the beginning,” the columnist explained over the phone. Dutch Petra de Koning. The journalist recalls that she was especially strict in the negotiations on asylum, “in particular, with the possibility of facilitating reunifications [familiares] wielding against the current housing shortage. However, in several interviews, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius has ensured that war refugees are welcome in the Netherlands. Not so those who migrate in search of a better life “because the country cannot assume that flow,” he specified. “It’s hard to know, today, if she’s a liberal to the right of Mark Rutte himself. We will have to wait for the elections to see where the VVD leans”, adds the columnist.

Her colleague Roel Bolsius, a political commentator for public television (NOS), believes that the image of the candidate is “of a vigorous right wing that is very tough on crime and security.” Regarding war refugees and immigration in general, “she says what the VVD voter wants to hear: that they come less to the country because if there are too many it is difficult to guarantee the well-being they need and this puts stress on society.” In this way, she adds, “she hopes to win votes to the right of the center, and even scratch among the extreme right and perhaps in the environment of the BBB Peasant-Citizen Movement,” she points out.

De Koning, who publishes his articles in the daily NRC Handelsblad, adds that the candidate to succeed Rutte “has not made major mistakes at the head of the Justice portfolio, despite not having legal experience.” A poll published on 20th July by the I&O Research firm shows three parties at the head of the electoral battle: the new combination between the Social Democrats (PvdA) and GroenLinks, who will run together, the liberals of the VVD, and the BBB, of court agrarian populist. For the red and green alliance, Frans Timmermans, 62 and vice president of the European Commission, has been postulated as headliner. In his case, the internal process for the election of candidates ends on August 22. The extreme right of Geert Wilders is also rising in this poll, but the most striking is the rise of Pieter Omtzigt, a very popular Christian Democrat deputy who is considering creating his own group. “They are going to be the most unpredictable elections in a long time,” says De Koning.

