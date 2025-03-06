03/06/2025



Updated at 11:30 a.m.





The Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona has become the epicenter of technological innovation for a few days, and as we could all imagine, the generative artificial intelligence has dominated the discourse, both of the communication companies, as operators and mobile phone manufacturers. We bring you the 13 products that you cannot miss from the MWC.

Transparent design and integrated mid -range mobile





Nothing Phone: Less is more

Nothing remains faithful to its transparent design with the new mid -range phones (3A) and Phone (3A) Pro. Both devices mount the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, up to 20 GB of RAM and a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging, main sensor of 50 megapixels, and Telefoto. The most interesting thing is Essential Space, an integrated AI that for the management of notes and recordings through the ‘Essential Key’, an exclusive side button, which organizes and categorizes everything we are keeping, but that we can only find in the PRO. With prices of 329 to 459 euros, they become one of the best mobile options below 500 euros.

First triple folding phone of Huawei





Huawei folding mobiles: mate x6 xt

Huawei continues to innovate in the folding segment with Mate X6 and his older brother, the Mate XT, the first triple folding of the brand. The latter allows to expand up to 10.2 inches, ideal for productivity and multitasking. Roberto Sampalo de Huawei, Product MKT Specialist Huawei Consumption Spain, explained what they do differently from their folding phones regarding the competition, highlighting several features, durability with an aerospace aluminum chassis without plastics, a graphene cooling system and a unique spring architecture in the hinge that always maintains the stretched screen. 3,499 euros in its 1 TB version, positioning itself as the most advanced folding of the company, although we will still not see it in Europe in the short term.

A revolutionary concept for mobile photography





The mobile photography revolution with Xiaomi

Xiaomi has presented a revolutionary concept for mobile photography, a removable optical module that is magnetically attached to the phone. Thanks to a 100 MP sensor and a 35 mm f/1.4 lens, Xiaomi wants the mobile to become a DSLR. This system is connected by an innovative system, the laserlink, with a 10 Gbps transmission speed. Although it is still in prototype phase, it is a promising project.









The camera cover for X15 Ultra is an accessory that makes it a compact camera, with physical buttons and extra battery, which we loved.

Yoga Solar PC, with solar panels





The PC that only needs sunlight

Lenovo has surprised two portable concepts. The PC solar yoga incorporates solar panels in the housing, allowing it to load it with both direct and indirect light of the sun, which means that 20 minutes of exposure, give an extra battery hour. On the other hand, the foldable thinkbook presents a design with three folding screens, facilitating extreme multitasking, and above all, being able to share screen at a meeting. Both devices are still in the development phase, but show Lenovo’s vision to the future.

A helmet that will compete with Apple Vision





Samsung enters extended reality

Samsung enters the extended reality market with Moohan Project, its first XR helmet. Equipped with latest generation screens and an advanced Passthrough system, it is intended to compete with Apple Vision Pro and Quest Goal. Although Samsung has not revealed all the details, the launch is scheduled by the late 2025, and we are looking forward to trying it.

Ericsson’s 6g module is so great that it must go in cart





Ericsson looks to the future

Ericsson has taken the first step towards the connectivity of the future with its 6G module, which will give transmission speeds never seen and minimal latencies. Although 5G is still in the process of global adoption, the 6G is already beginning to take shape with applications ranging from autonomous driving to telemedicine in real time. Of course, for now, it needs a cart to be transported.

Su7 Ultra, the great star of the Xiaomi stand





Xiaomi’s first electric car

The Ultra was the center of all eyes during the MWC, a more extreme version of its first electric car. With a 223 kW engine and a 74 kWh battery, it is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.98 seconds and offers an autonomy of more than 700 km. Its ultra yellow version has been the great star of the Xiaomi stand.

Nubia, Zte’s folding mobile

ZTE has reinforced its gaming offer with the Nubia Neo 3 GT, an OLED screen with 6.8 inches to 120Hz, an advanced cooling system for long game sessions and the most interesting, physical buttons with haptic response to play. In addition, they have also launched the Nubia Flip2, its shell -type folding with a 3 -inch external screen, so you can practically do everything without opening the phone.

The Robotics of Honor

Honor has given the surprise in his stand with Paxini, his advanced robotics line. Equipped with advanced sensors and automatic learning, one of the products we could see is a robotic arm that is capable of holding any type of object, to an egg without breaking it. Also a miniature dog-robot, as a consumer product.

A soccer with artificial intelligence





IBM Smart Soccer

IBM has taken artificial intelligence to traditional football, emulating its scouting scout developed with Sevilla FC. He incorporated sensors and analysis in real time, allowing players to improve their technique. A curious example, but shows how artificial intelligence continues to evolve and reach sectors such as football.

These lenses merge the digital world with the physical





Smart contact lenses

The Dubai startup, Xpano, has presented five intelligent contact lens prototypes that integrate extended reality functions, health monitoring and wireless energy reception in the MWC 2025. These lenses seek to merge the digital world with the physicist, offering an increased reality experience directly from the user’s eye. Although even in the development phase, Xpano plans to have a fully functional device by the end of 2026. They seem taken from a science fiction film.

It has only 5.75 mm thick





The thinnest mobile in the world

Tecno has surprised at the MWC with the Spark Slim, a conceptual phone that presumes to be the thinnest in the world with only 5.75 mm thick. Despite its thinness, it incorporates a 45W rapid charging battery, a 6.78 -inch AMOLED screen with 144Hz soda rate and a 50m dual camera system. With a design that reminds us of Nothing’s phones, we will still have to wait a bit to see them in Spain.