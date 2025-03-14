The national coach points out that “if Pedri, Olmo or Baena had not been also had a surprise”



03/14/2025



Updated at 12: 56h.





Luis de la FuenteNational Soccer coach, was questioned at the press conference after the announcement of the call of those cited by Spain for this league stop by the absence of ISCO. The Captain of Real Betis is highlighting greatly after recovering from his injury but the national technician does not reward him with this call.

De la Fuente has not called Isco despite having scored five goals in the last five games and leading Betis that has four consecutive wins and just qualified for the quarterfinals of the Conference.

«I am left with the joy that the 27 super summoned has meant. I keep that. Let the Baena, Pedri, Olmo … That if they had not been, they would have been a surprise too. I celebrate that we have so many fubolists to convene and others very good that unfortunately in this case they cannot be, ”he said of the source when he was asked by Isco.

ISCO does not go with the National Team with Robert Moreno as coach. Last season he was close to going to the Eurocup but was injured in Las Palmas and spent several months.