From the thursday january 5 In the past, in Culiacán, the Mexican Army has activated a strategy where makes use of its fire force, that the Constitution gives, to maintain peace and governance in Mexico. No more “kindness” adjectives, or “hugs, no bullets” phrases. The bursts of bullets came from the weapons of the criminals and from those of the members of the armed forces of the Mexican State. It has been mentioned, in some notes, that there could be a presence of military and intelligence forces from the United States of America. Regardless of whether this happens or not, what must be highlighted is that it is the Mexican Army that leads the actions of force and fire against criminals operating in our territory. It should always be remembered: against the state no one. Point.

Last Friday, EL DEBATE published that a “financial operator of the Cabrera Sarabia, related to the Sinaloa Cartel, (was) the one arrested after a strong operation in Durango.” To describe later: “During the early hours of this Friday, January 20, a strong operation was carried out in the northern area of ​​the city of Durango, where an important piece of the sinaloa cartel, confirmed Cresencio Sandoval Gonzalez, Secretary of National Defense of Mexico. The General Secretary even reported that “In Durango early today there was an operation to arrest the financial operator of the Cabrera Sarabia group at the end Pacific Cartel… The operation is still in process”, the secretary mentioned during the Mañanera. He announced that this operation is carried out in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office “and other instances” who continue in the process of the operation…”. observe, the General Secretary gives credit to “OTHER INSTANCES” in the Durango operative last Friday. Which are? As the Secretary of National Defense himself stated: “…once the operation is over, more information is given about the case” (EL DEBATE, Jan/20/2020).

Constitutionally mandated

Regardless of what these “other instances” are, what should be highlighted is that if the General Secretary informs national and international public opinion of this operational coordination, it is because the necessary national and international agreements exist. In addition, it should be remembered that the Constitution and the General Law on Transparency and Access to Public Information provide for the confidentiality of information. In the case of the first, Article 6 of the Constitution establishes that public information “…can only be temporarily reserved for reasons of public interest and national security, in the terms established by law…”. So the nature of the “other instances” could only be known if it does not affect national security. The fundamental thing is that the security forces of the Mexican State are seeking to provide certainty and public security to the citizenry. And that is one of its main constitutional mandates.

The political parties and their militants will continue to string together their speeches and proposals to society. Each one will seek not to violate current electoral regulations. For example, last Friday the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, was in Los Mochis, “he challenged them to try out anticipated campaign acts on his tours of the country” (Reforma, Jan/20/2023). Other Morena militants also demonstrate and do politics. Just like politicians from other parties do. The electoral authorities decide whether or not there are violations of the electoral laws. But what is an inexorable fact is that on Sunday, June 2, there will be presidential elections, and the candidate who obtains the greatest number of votes will win. That, our democratic regime, is also a constitutional mandate.

Paragraphs: To build your future and under the same moon

It will never cease to be commendable that an educational institution promotes reading. The Anglo Moderno School in Mazatlán had a book fair in coordination with the El Caracol Bookstore, for primary school students and parents. Several books were purchased. Two of them were already read by the youngest, Rigo. The first, “What we will build together: plans for our future” (Oliver Jeffers, FCE). This book can be summed up in two sentences: “I will build your future and you will build mine.” and “…good night, everything will be fine.” The second, “Under the same moon” (Jimmy Liao, FCE). This text shows infants how we are all under the same moon, even though sometimes we are in other latitudes on the planet, separated from each other. Both books excited him a lot. He read them after cycling in the afternoon and before dinner. He even read the first one in two days and the second one in one day.

